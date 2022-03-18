Meghan Markle's former theatre patronage taken over by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A patronage previously belonging to Meghan Markle has been given to Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The National Theatre took to Twitter on Friday and announced that Prince Charles' wife now holds the title as its Royal Patron.

"We are delighted to announce that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has become our Royal Patron," read the tweet. "The Duchess, a long-standing supporter for the arts, is a devoted fan of theatre and champion of literature and drama."

The National Theatre confirmed the patronage was given to the Duchess of Cornwall by Queen Elizabeth II.

"Her Majesty has been associated with the National Theatre since its earliest days at the Old Vic in the 1960s, last visiting with The Duke of Edinburgh, as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations in 2013," the arts venue explained on its website.

Rufus Norris, director and joint chief executive of the National Theatre, said: "It is a privilege to welcome The Duchess of Cornwall as the National Theatre’s Royal Patron. The Duchess shares our belief that theatre enriches our lives in so many ways and that everyone should have access to the arts and creativity no matter where they are in the world."

"The Duchess has shown great support to our industry throughout the pandemic, and I look forward to working with Her Royal Highness for many years to come," he shared. "I would also like to express my thanks to The Queen for Her Majesty’s long and unwavering support and service to the National Theatre."

The patronage was previously gifted to Prince Harry's wife by the queen, 95. The Duchess of Sussex, a former American actress, made a public visit to the National Theatre in London in January 2019. At the time, the now 40-year-old was pregnant with her son Archie, 2.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in early 2020 their plan to "to step back" as senior members of Britain’s royal family, a stunning announcement that underscored the couple’s wish to forge a new path for royals in the modern world.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," their statement read at the time. "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support her majesty the queen."

They are now living in California with their two children: Archie, and nine-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.