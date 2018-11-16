Meghan Markle pal Mandy Moore reveals surprising history with the royal: 'It was another lifetime ago'

Mandy Moore got nostalgic when was handed a decade-old photo of herself sitting among future royalty. The 2006 picture featured a group of about six people posing for a photo — with the one and only Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, spotted on one end.

Moore gasped as she stared at the photo, which was given to her during a recent interview with Access. The "This Is Us" star pointed out Markle, 37, in the picture and explained how she was first introduced to the future royal.

“Her ex-husband was a producer on a movie that I worked on, so I met her back in 2006 and spent a lot of time with them, a lot of time with her, and she is a lovely, generous woman,” Moore, 34, said.

Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson, who she divorced in September 2013 after two years of marriage, was a producer on the 2007 romantic comedy featuring Moore and Robin Williams, according to People.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S APPARENT 'BAD' HABIT SPARKS ROYAL DEBATE

Moore admitted she spent "a lot of time" with the couple back then, primarily while they filmed portions of the movie in Jamaica.

“We spent quite a bit of time – I think we spent New Year’s with them that year. We spent some time over the summer in the Hamptons with them," she revealed.

The singer-actress praised Markle for being a "lovely, generous woman."

And while they aren't as close — figuratively and literally — Moore said she has nothing but best wishes for the Duchess. In fact, she even said she exchanged some recent emails with Markle before she got married to Prince Harry in May.

WHY MEGHAN MARKLE LIKELY WON'T OPEN PRESENTS ON CHRISTMAS DAY

"I'm so excited to see how her life has evolved and she seems extremely happy," Moore said. "Once she got engaged I reached out and said congratulations. She was very kind and said she likes 'This Is Us.'"

In reality, Moore said, she's just a "normal goal."

"It was another lifetime ago," Moore added.