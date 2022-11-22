Meghan Markle opens up about women being shamed for their 'sensuality,' 'sexuality' in new podcast episode

Meghan Markle touched on the subject of shaming women for their "sensuality" and "sexuality" in her latest podcast episode.

For the "Archetypes" episode, Markle visited her high school and spoke with trans rights activist and actress Michaela Jaé Rodgriguez.

"I mean, one of the things that I think as all women we face is as you're getting older, you're exploring and starting to understand your sensuality, your feminine divine, your sexuality. Oftentimes it can be very much used against you," Markle said.

"And I give the example of, you know, for a woman especially versus a man, a man, if he is a player or out having fun or whatever he's doing, it's often celebrated, even heralded. But for a woman, I don't care if she is perhaps the most successful woman in finance in her mid-50s, I promise you someone will still go: ‘Yeah, but she was such a slut in college.’"

"Oh my God they will," Rodriguez responded. "They will!"

Rodriguez, known for her roles in "Nurse Jackie" and "Pose," went on to give an example of a time she felt shamed.

"There was one experience where it was literally an Instagram post and I posted a picture of, you know, me just, it wasn't topless, but there was a mesh shirt and you know, I freed the nipple. I felt liberated, not just to show, but just to feel artistic and feel creative in knowing that this is my body and not someone else's," she recalled.

"And when I would read the comments, you know, obviously there were women that uplifted me because most women are like, yes, free the nipple. We should be able to feel comfortable with our bodies, but when I would look at some of the comments of what men would say, they would go into my personal and I'm like, 'That's, one, none of your business. Asking about my boyfriends, how does that equate to you? And also, I mean, are you dealing with something within yourself as to why you have to ask me the question?'"

"It's always a projection," Markle added. "Oh, it always says so much more about the other person than it does about you."

Markle continued: "It will stick with her like," before Rodriguez added, "Glue."

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced a "multi-year partnership" between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio.

According to an audio teaser released in March, the series aims to "investigate the labels that try to hold women back."

"I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives," Markle shared at the time. "And I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place."

Markle launched "Archetypes" Aug. 23. Her podcast series, which features conversations between the actress and cultural commentators, historians and contemporary thinkers, kicked off with guest Serena Williams.

The Duchess of Sussex started her acting career with a small role on "General Hospital." She went on to appear in shows and movies such as "Century City," "CSI: NY" and "Horrible Bosses."

She is most known for her seven-season stint as Rachel Zane on "Suits."

In July 2016, she began dating Prince Harry, and the two became engaged in November 2017. The couple married in 2018 and share two children – Archie and Lilibet.

