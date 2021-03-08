Meghan Markle's estranged father set to speak out after daughter's bombshell interview, half-sister reacts

Meghan Markle's father is planning to speak out following his daughter's interview alongside Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday.

During the two-hour sit-down, Markle, 39, and Harry, 36, opened up about their struggles as royals since the beginning of their relationship several years ago.

The two discussed Markle's mental health struggles, royals' concerns over the color of their son Archie's skin, the rifts between Harry and his family members and much more.

Now, Thomas Markle will follow up the Duchess' interview with on of his own on Tuesday's episode of "Good Morning Britain."

MEGHAN MARKLE SAYS ESTRANGED FATHER WASN'T TRUTHFUL, BARELY KNOWS HALF-SISTER SAMANTHA

The announcement was made by co-host and vocal Meghan critic Piers Morgan on Twitter, who shared a throwback photo of Thomas with his daughter.

"UPDATE: Meghan Markle trashed her dad on US TV today. On tomorrow's @GMB, Thomas Markle will give his first exclusive interview in response," he wrote.

The wide-ranging interview only briefly touched on Markle's rocky relationship with her father during the televised special, but in an additional clip released online, she addressed the tension, which has made headlines nearly as much as Harry's family drama in recent years.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S INTERVIEW WITH OPRAH WINFREY DRAWS CELEBRITY REACTIONS

The Duchess told Winfrey that she and her father had a disagreement when he said he "absolutely" did not speak to British tabloids, who had hounded both of Markle's parents.

In the CBS interview, she said that her father ultimately did not tell the truth when she confronted him about it.

"He wasn't able to do that. And that for me has really resonated, especially now as a mother," she said. "And also me saying just full stop, if we use this to protect you, we won't be able to protect our own children one day."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added: "Well, I'm talking about your grandchildren, so I can't — I mean, I look at Archie. I think about this child and I go I can't, I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child."

Markle's half-sister Samantha has already spoken out for herself, speaking with Inside Edition following her sister's interview.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Samantha pushed back against her sister's claims that they didn't know one another well, as well as Meghan's claim that Samantha changed her last name to Markle after the former "Suits" star began dating Harry.

"The truth was totally ignored and omitted," Samantha said. "... I don't know how she can say I don't know her and she was an only child. We've got photographs over a lifespan of us together, so how can she not know me?"

Finally, Samantha showed that a petition to change her name to Markle was dated 1997 and her college diploma, which also reads "Markle."