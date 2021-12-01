Megan Thee Stallion cancels performance citing Astroworld Festival tragedy: 'Houston is still healing'

Megan Thee Stallion has canceled an upcoming concert in Houston in the wake of the tragedy that took place just weeks ago at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

The Houston, Texas community was left devastated with grief and unanswered questions after a crowd surge resulted in the deaths of ten people at the Astroworld Festival. Now, the Grammy-winning "Savage" artist announced that she will not be performing at a previously scheduled show in order to let the city heal.

"Houston is still healing and it's important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve," the artist, who is a Houston native, told Fox News Digital in a statement. "My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time."

According to The Houston Chronicle, Megan Thee Stallion was going to be one of the first to perform at Live Nation’s 713 Music Hall, formerly home to the city's massive Barbara Jordan Post Office.

This isn’t the first live event that was impacted by the tragedy. Houston's Open Concert Series, which was scheduled for Nov. 11 - 14 was canceled in light of the Astroworld events.

Meanwhile, Billy Joel announced a show scheduled for September of 2022 at Minute Maid Park in Houston just prior to the Astroworld Festival. However, after the crowd surge and subsequent deaths made national headlines, the singer announced that ticket sales would be delayed "out of respect."

There is currently no word yet on when the tickets will go on sale.

Scott took the stage on Nov. 5 at the NRG Park venue where thousands of fans gathered to hear him and the other lineup of performers. However, the situation quickly turned dire when the crowd surged and people reportedly got trampled or trapped by one another without any room to move toward an exit. Ten people have died as a result of the incident and hundreds more were treated at the scene for various injuries.

Scott and Live Nation, which helped put on the show, have since been the subject of several lawsuits seeking restitution for the way the concert was organized. Meanwhile, the performer is also facing criticism for not stopping the concert in order to let first responders deal with the situation. Scott has previously said that he was unaware of how dangerous the conditions in the crowd had become from his vantage point on stage.