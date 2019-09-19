Meghan McCain says Kellyanne and George Conway have an 'anti-marriage'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain bashed White House adviser Kellyanne Conway's marriage, stating that she hoped none of her friends would end up in relationships like Conway's.

"I 100 percent don't want my friend to have a relationship like that at all, just so we're clear," she said on Thursday. "That's like the anti-marriage I want."

"The View" co-hosts were discussing relationships in which people held different political views, prompting co-host Joy Behar to mention Conway and her husband George, a prominent attorney.

The Conways have received a considerable amount of attention since Kellyanne joined the Trump administration. George Conway has repeatedly attacked the president with acerbic language and sometimes made statements that clashed with things his wife said.

Apparently anticipating criticism, McCain said she was going to keep criticizing the marriage "no matter what everybody thinks in the White House."

Behar joked that the political tensions might keep their relationship "hot." "You know, at night she comes home and says, 'I saw what you said about Trump today — come here,'" Behar said, imitating the presidential adviser.

President Trump previously made their marriage a national spectacle when he tweeted a fiery denunciation of George Conway.

“George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!” Trump tweeted in March.

Conway responded by tweeting: "You. Are. Nuts." He similarly said in August that Trump should undergo psychological testing and clearly suffered from a personality disorder.