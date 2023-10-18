Martin Scorsese has directed over 20 feature films. Here's a look back at some of his most popular work

next Image 1 of 8

Martin Scorsese is a world-renowned director behind a long list Hollywood films. Scorsese has been involved in the film industry for many decades, starting with his first big movie, "Who's That Knocking at My Door" in 1967.

Scorsese has built a strong reputation in Hollywood and around the world as arguably one of the best directors of all time. He creates movies across genres, including multiple crime films like "Goodfellas," "Casino" and "The Departed," which are often credited as some of Scorsese's best work.

Here is a look back at Scorsese's long Hollywood career as a film director.

What movies are Martin Scorsese known for? What movies have Martin Scorsese acted in? Why does Martin Scorsese always cast Robert De Niro? What is the only Martin Scorsese film that won him best director?

1. What movies is Martin Scorsese known for?

Scorsese has racked up a lot of director credits through the years, with over 20 feature films, plus additional television shows and shorts.

The movie Scorsese is most known for is the 1990 gangster film, "Goodfellas." The movie starred Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci. The film follows Henry Hill's life as a mafia member. The 1995 movie "Casino," another crime flick, is also one of Scorsese's best known works. "The Age of Innocence" (1993) was another popular Scorsese movie of the time.

Before "Goodfellas," Scorsese directed notable films that he is still known for today like "Mean Streets" (1973) and "Taxi Driver" (1976). In the 80s, Scorsese directed popular movies including "Raging Bull" (1980), "The King of Comedy" (1982) and "The Last Temptation of Christ," a 1988 movie based on the book by Nikos Kazantzakis, which was met with some controversy, mainly from Christian groups due to the portrayal of Jesus Christ in the film. Even so, Scorsese was nominated for the Academy Award for best director for that film.

Scorsese's film success remained intact through the 2000s, with films like "The Departed" (2006), "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013), "Silence" (2016) and "The Irishman" (2019).

2. What movies has Martin Scorsese acted in?

Although Scorsese has the primary role of directing the large majority of projects he is a part of, he also fills other roles, like acting, in some films.

In the past, Scorsese has acted in "Taxi Driver," "Raging Bull" and "The King of Comedy."

One movie many people do not realize Scorsese is a part of is the animated move "Shark Tale," where Scorsese is the voice of the character Sykes.

3. Why does Martin Scorsese always cast Robert De Niro?

It is pretty safe to say Scorsese is a big fan of De Niro's work, and vise versa. Scorsese does not always cast De Niro in his films, but the two have worked together on many occasions throughout their careers. De Niro has been in a total of 10 feature films directed by Scorsese, dating all the way back to "Mean Streets" in 1973. Their working relationship has spanned a long time, with the newest Scorsese film starring De Niro being the 2023 film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," marking their 10th feature film collaboration.

The other Scorsese films starring De Niro are "Taxi Driver," "New York, New York," "Raging Bull," "The King of Comedy," "Goodfellas," "Cape Fear," "Casino" and "The Irishman."

Leonardo DiCaprio is another actor that Scorsese has worked with numerous times over the years. While the two have not worked together quite as much as Scorsese and De Niro, DiCaprio does not fall too far behind. DiCaprio marked his sixth time working with Scorsese in the 2023 film "Killers of the Flower Moon," also starring De Niro.

"Gangs of New York," the 2002 movie, marked the first time DiCaprio was in a Scorsese film. After that came "The Aviator," "The Departed," "Shutter Island" and "The Wolf of Wall Street."

4. What is the only Martin Scorsese film that won him best director?

Scorsese has earned many accolades for the movies he has directed. Of his nine best director nominations, Scorsese was only able to secure the win once, with his 2006 film "The Departed."

Scorsese was nominated for best director for "Raging Bull," "The Last Temptation of Christ," "Goodfellas," "Gangs of New York," "The Aviator," "Hugo," "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "The Irishman."