Martin Bashir’s Princess Diana interview investigation dropped by police: ‘No further action will be taken’

The London Metropolitan Police will not conduct an investigation into BBC’s infamous 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

In November 2020, BBC journalist Martin Bashir was accused by the late royal’s brother, Charles Spencer, of allegedly using forged statements and false claims to convince her into doing a televised tell-all. According to Reuters, the sit-down on the "Panorama" program was watched by 20 million people in Britain.

Despite the sibling alleging a security breach, Scotland Yard announced on Thursday that they will not be conducting a criminal probe, Variety reported.

"In recent months the Metropolitan Police Service received correspondence alleging unlawful activity in connection with a documentary broadcast in 1995," said Scotland Yard commander Alex Murray, as quoted by the outlet.

"This was carefully assessed by specialist detectives," Murray continued. "They obtained legal advice from Metropolitan Police lawyers, independent counsel and from the Crown Prosecution Service."

"Following this detailed assessment and in view of the advice we received, we have determined that it is not appropriate to begin a criminal investigation into these allegations," he shared. "No further action will be taken. In this matter, as in any other, should any significant new evidence come to light we will assess it."

In the infamous interview, the Princess of Wales said "there were three of us in this marriage," referring to Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles, whom he married in 2005 after Diana's death. Diana, who divorced Charles in 1996, died in a Paris car crash in 1997 as she was being pursued by paparazzi. She was 36.

Prince William spoke out following reports that the BBC was opening an investigation into the circumstances around the TV interview.

"The independent investigation is a step in the right direction," said the Duke of Cambridge in a statement obtained by People magazine.

"It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time," shared the 38-year-old.

According to the outlet, William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, was also aware of the ongoing controversy surrounding the 25-year-old special. However, his spokesperson had no comment.

Spencer, 56, who sought an inquiry and an apology, alleged that in the time leading up to the 1995 interview, Bashir made false and defamatory allegations about senior royals to gain Spencer's trust in addition to access to Diana.

The allegations included: Diana’s phone was being bugged, her bodyguard was plotting against her and two senior royal aides were being paid to keep Diana under surveillance. Spencer alleged that Bashir showed him "false bank statements" to back up his allegations.

When the complaints first came about, the BBC did an internal investigation and alleged that Bashir admitted to commissioning mocked-up documents. However, the broadcaster has said that the docs played no part in Diana's decision to do the interview.

The BBC's director-general, Tim Davie, said the broadcaster was "determined to get to the truth about these events."

According to Reuters, Bashir has not publicly commented to the press and the BBC said he is on sick leave from his position as religion editor.

