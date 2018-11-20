Martha Stewart shares her difficult first experience with Uber on social media

It wasn’t a good thing.

Martha Stewart took her first-ever Uber ride on Monday — and it didn’t end well.

The style maven took to Instagram to gripe about how her first car didn’t show up, and how the one that did was a hot mess.

“My very first Uber! I ordered the most expensive version to pick me up on Fifth Avenue and 57th street in front of Tiffany’s The first Uber did not show up,” she wrote on the social media website.

She was apparently referring to Uber’s LUX service, which the company describes as “our most luxurious ride option … for moments when you want to splurge and celebrate,” according to Uber’s website.

But the ride had a much more dour atmosphere, according to Stewart.

“The second Uber came ten minutes later and parked halfway down 57th street where I could not see the license plate Then we were facing east when I had to go west and south Took twenty minutes to face south west Etc etc it only took a bit more than one hour,” Stewart continued.

And her travel travails didn’t end there — the always-tidy businesswoman and former federal inmate kvetched that the car itself was a total sty.

“On top of it all the car was a mess inside and out!!!!!!!!” she wrote along with photos of what appeared to be her $300 Manolo snakeskin pumps planted on a sordid car floor. “And I want Uber to succeed!”

Other snaps she shared showed a dirt-and-leaf-covered floor, several half-empty water bottles and scuffed upholstery.

“We were so disappointed to hear about Martha’s negative experience this morning. We have been in touch with her as we know that every trip counts,” an Uber spokeswoman said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.