Martha Stewart won't conform to age-appropriate fashion standards, wears what she wants

Martha Stewart is not looking to be confined to stereotypes for women her age.

The businesswoman and TV personality was dismissive of the notion she should be dressing for her generation.

"I don’t think about age. I think people are more and more and more [fabulous] than they’ve ever been in their senior years, and I applaud every one of them," she quipped at the Night of Stars Gala in New York City to Page Six.

MARTHA STEWART SHOWS OFF SKIN IN CLOSE-UP SELFIES WITH 'ABSOLUTELY NO RE-IMAGING,' GETS RIPPED BY FANS ONLINE

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I’ve dressed the same since I was 17," Stewart, 82, added. "If you look at my pictures on my Instagram, I look pretty much the same."

When the publication brought up the idea of "dressing for one's age," she hit back with "Dressing for whose age?"

In recent years, Stewart has used her Instagram to flaunt her sophisticated outfits while simultaneously showing off her personality, frequently firing retorts at anyone who dares question her authenticity.

Often posting sultry selfies of herself, Stewart even landed the coveted cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit earlier this year. She is the oldest individual to ever grace the publication's cover.

In an interview on the "Today" show, Stewart did admit to changing her eating habits for the Sports Illustrated photo shoot. "I didn't starve myself, but I didn't eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months," Stewart admitted. "I went to Pilates every other day and that was great; I'm still going to Pilates every other day 'cause it's so great. And I just, I live a clean life anyway – good diet and good exercise and healthy skincare and all of that stuff."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stewart has insisted in the past that age is just a number for her. "Aging isn't something I think about," she told AARP last month. "How old I am, slowing down, retiring — I just don't dwell on that."

"People talk about aging successfully, but I think of it as living gracefully and living to the absolute fullest," she explained. "I’m about trying new things and learning new things every single day. Staying fresh, being interesting and interested. Staying curious, staying busy, developing new friendships."