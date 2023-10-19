Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Martha Stewart won't conform to age-appropriate fashion standards, wears what she wants

Stewart graced the cover of Sports Illustrated earlier this year as the publication's oldest cover model

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Martha Stewart is not looking to be confined to stereotypes for women her age.

The businesswoman and TV personality was dismissive of the notion she should be dressing for her generation.

"I don’t think about age. I think people are more and more and more [fabulous] than they’ve ever been in their senior years, and I applaud every one of them," she quipped at the Night of Stars Gala in New York City to Page Six.

Martha Stewart looks toward the left on the red carpet in a Dennis Basso suit with a camelia on it split full-shot of Martha on the red carpet

Martha Stewart wore a stunning Dennis Basso suit at the Night of Stars Gala in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

"I’ve dressed the same since I was 17," Stewart, 82, added. "If you look at my pictures on my Instagram, I look pretty much the same."

Martha Stewart in a black top and pearl necklace in 1991 split Martha Stewart in a grey transparent blouse in 2023

Martha Stewart pictured in New York in 1991 and 2023, respectively. (Ron Galella/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

When the publication brought up the idea of "dressing for one's age," she hit back with "Dressing for whose age?"

In recent years, Stewart has used her Instagram to flaunt her sophisticated outfits while simultaneously showing off her personality, frequently firing retorts at anyone who dares question her authenticity.

A photo of Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart carries a basket of eggs and a net as she walks the grounds of her home in Westport, Connecticut, August 1976. (A photo of Martha Stewart)

Often posting sultry selfies of herself, Stewart even landed the coveted cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit earlier this year. She is the oldest individual to ever grace the publication's cover. 

In an interview on the "Today" show, Stewart did admit to changing her eating habits for the Sports Illustrated photo shoot. "I didn't starve myself, but I didn't eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months," Stewart admitted. "I went to Pilates every other day and that was great; I'm still going to Pilates every other day 'cause it's so great. And I just, I live a clean life anyway – good diet and good exercise and healthy skincare and all of that stuff."

Martha Stewart in a tan blazer suit and hat split Martha Stewart in a white jacket and Birkin bag split Martha Stewart in a navy sweater coat with camelias on it

Martha Stewart shows off her effortlessly chic style in photos shared to her Instagram. (Martha Stewart Instagram)

Stewart has insisted in the past that age is just a number for her. "Aging isn't something I think about," she told AARP last month. "How old I am, slowing down, retiring — I just don't dwell on that."

"People talk about aging successfully, but I think of it as living gracefully and living to the absolute fullest," she explained. "I’m about trying new things and learning new things every single day. Staying fresh, being interesting and interested. Staying curious, staying busy, developing new friendships."

