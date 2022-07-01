Expand / Collapse search
Mark Wahlberg
Published

Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch legend Mark Wahlberg young, in movies, with family and more

See this photo gallery of actor Mark Wahlberg with his brother Donnie Wahlberg, wife Rhea Durham and children

By Amanda Cappelli | Fox News
  • Mark Wahlberg aka Marky Mark
    Image 1 of 9

    Boston-born Mark Wahlberg started his career in Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch. The group’s most famous song "Good Vibrations," climbed to the top of the charts in 1991.  (Getty Images)

  • Brothers Donnie Wahlberg and Mark Wahlberg
    Image 2 of 9

    Walhberg’s brother Donnie Wahlberg helped found and lead the group Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch. ​​He is also a producer and actor. (Getty Images)

  • Mark Wahlberg modeling for Calvin Klein
    Image 3 of 9

    Wahlberg (aka Marky Mark) modeled for Calvin Klein in 1992.  (Getty Images)

  • Here is young Mark Wahlberg in 1996
    Image 4 of 9

    Mark Wahlberg retired from music in 1998 and began his acting career in 1993 in the film "Renaissance Man."  (Getty Images)

  • Mark Wahlberg in 1996 movie "Fear."
    Image 5 of 9

    Young Mark Wahlberg’s as David McCall in "Fear" in 1996.  (Getty Images)

  • Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham
    Image 6 of 9

    Wahlberg started dating his wife, Rhea Durham, after meeting in 2001 during an NYC press junket. Here is the couple a few months before their wedding at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards.  (Getty Images)

  • Mark Wahlberg and his daughter Ella Rae Wahlberg
    Image 7 of 9

    In 2003, Durham and Wahlberg had their first child Ella Rae Wahlberg. Here she is with her dad at the 2013 Radio Disney Awards.  (Getty Images)

  • Mark Wahlberg and his son Brendan Joseph Wahlberg
    Image 8 of 9

    The couple had their son Brendan Joseph Wahlberg a year before their 2009 nuptials. Here is the father, son duo in 2010 when Mark Wahlberg received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.  (Getty Images)

  • Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg together at the "Pain and Gain" premiere
    Image 9 of 9

    Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg at the "Pain and Gain" LA Premier in 2013.  (Getty Images)

