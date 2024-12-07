Expand / Collapse search
Mark Withers, 'Dynasty' and 'Stranger Things' actor, dead at 77 after battle with pancreatic cancer

The 77-year-old actor also had roles in “'The Dukes of Hazard,' 'Dallas,' 'True Blood'

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Mark Withers, who's best known for playing Ted Dinard in the first season of the "Dynasty" series in 1981, died on Nov. 22, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 77.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Withers' daughter, Jessie Withers, said, "He confronted his illness with the same strength and dignity he brought to his craft, creating a legacy of warmth, humor, and dedication, along with his remarkable ability to make every role unforgettable. Mark’s enduring talent and commitment to the industry will be fondly remembered by colleagues, friends, and fans alike."

Mark Withers

Mark Withers, best known for playing Ted Dinard in the first season of the "Dynasty" series in 1981, died on Nov. 22 (Getty Images/Everett Collection)

Throughout his career, Withers appeared in various television shows, including "Stranger Things," "The Dukes of Hazard," "Dallas," "True Blood," "Criminal Minds," "Matlock," "L.A. Law," and more. Some of his film credits include "Basic Training," "Bolden," "The Ultimate Life," and more. 

According to Variety, Withers was an accomplished athlete who earned an NCAA football scholarship to Penn State University.

Mark Withers

Withers is survived by his wife, Haiyan Liu Withers, and his daughter, Jessie (Getty Images)

Before starring in various TV and movie projects, Withers appeared in national commercials for brands McDonald's, Folger’s Coffee, Irish Spring, American Airlines, and more.

Mark is survived by his wife, Haiyan Liu Withers, and his daughter, Jessie. According to Variety, the family has requested that donations be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

