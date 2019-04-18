Mark Hamill revels in trolling ‘Star Wars’ fans: ‘I’m sure Disney’s not that happy about it’

Actor Mark Hamill opened up about his love of trolling fans of the popular “Star Wars” franchise but said he's aware Disney was probably “not that happy about it.”

Hamill, 67, appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Tuesday to promote the second season of History Channel’s “Knightfall.”

Hamill, who is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” trilogy, said he decided to join the “Knightfall” series because it was a “challenge.”

“Eventually, ‘Star Wars’ is going to go away,” he told Meyers. “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” is slated to hit theaters in December.

“You never know,” Meyers replied.

“Look, it comes in December, so I only have eight months of trolling left,” Hamill said with a smile. “I love to tease the fans online — it drives them crazy. I’m sure Disney’s not that happy about it, but what are they going to do? Fire me?”

“The safest job,” Meyers said with a laugh.

“It’s too late,” Hamill replied.

During the segment, Hamill spoke about his “Star Wars” co-stars Harrison Ford and the late Carrie Fisher.

"George [Lucas] likes to cast people that are so close to what he wants he doesn't have to really get in there and give ya a lot of direction," Hamill recalled of Harrison. "So, Harrison walks in, and he's just too cool for school, I mean, instant idolization."

Hamill said Fisher was “funny and witty and adorable” and the two got along immediately.

"Harrison had a really firm grasp of, like, the overview, I think he'd make a really good director if he weren't so lazy," he joked. "We'll edit that out later."

Hamill also did an impression of Ford, recalling a moment the two had together.