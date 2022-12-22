Mariska Hargitay enjoys Disney World in rare family photos with husband and their 3 kids: ‘Glorious gift’

It’s a magical holiday family affair!

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star Mariska Hargitay shared a series of rare family snaps on her social media this week.

The 58-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her Disney World moments with husband Peter Hermann and their three kids – Amaya, Andrew and August.

Hargitay hosted the Candlelight Procession, while she stunned in a red blazer.

"#AboutLastNight Thank you @WaltDisneyWorld for the great honor of hosting the Candlelight Procession. What a glorious gift and what a beautiful tradition," her caption read as she posed behind a podium.

She and her family clearly enjoyed their time at the park. Hargitay and her husband even snapped a photo on the "Guardians of the Galaxy" ride. She shared the picture alongside the caption, "Best ride in the galaxy."

"Okay, people we’re leaving. We’re going on the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ ride. This is the greatest ride on earth, and I just want to let everyone know that. ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is the greatest ride on earth," Hargitay claimed in a separate video.

Her child is heard in the background saying, "Hands up the entire time, mommy."

Celebrity friends, including Julianne Hough, commented on the post and said "Obsessed with this ride!!!!!"

She must have been feeling a bit nostalgic, because she also posted a sweet throwback photo of her husband, herself and one of her children at Disney World from several years ago, all smiles while posing in front of a Mr. Potato Head.

There was no caption needed for the photo she shared of herself sitting with her child as they gazed at the fireworks. The mom of three had her arms wrapped around her kid, who was wearing Mickey Mouse ears and enjoying the special event.

Hargitay continued to post more fun memories as she posed with Mickey Mouse.

Her caption read, "M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-S-V-U," a nod to her hit tv show, and included some music note emojis.

Hargitay met her husband, Hermann, on the set of "Law & Order: SVU." They've been married for 18 years.