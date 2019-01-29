Marie Osmond’s children told the singer she would die if she didn’t lose weight after fainting

Marie Osmond is convinced her children saved her life.

The 59-year-old performer told People Magazine Tuesday her eight children prompted her to shed the pounds for the sake of her health.

MARIE OSMOND EXPLAINS HOW FAITH GETS HER THROUGH TROUBLED TIMES

“It’s hard when you have to work — I was the provider, so for my children to understand that and love me and care enough about me to say, ‘Mom, you’re going to die, we need you. Please lose the weight.’ … They went through a lot of tough stuff. They’re survivors," said Osmond.

“They are the best things I’ve ever done, ever,” she added.

Osmond shared that while technology has become more prevalent in her children and grandchildren’s lives, she’s determined to remain a hands-on parent and continue nurturing her loving relationships with them.

MARIE OSMOND REFLECTS ON DATING RUMORS

“I hope that this generation knows how important it is to have real relationships with people, not just texting or how many likes you have,” she explained. “They’re all really hard workers and they are kind to each other and try really hard to be kind to people. Some of my kids are adopted and I can’t remember which ones, but some of them are more like me than my biological and I’m like, ‘I know why God sent you to me!’”

Osmond joked that the last 35 years of parenting have been “full of embarrassing moments,” but “there’s no such thing as perfect.”

“I love studying the original intent of words, so I took the word ‘perfect’ back to the Hebrew meaning of it, and it doesn’t mean being perfect,” said Osmond. “It means to strive for the best you can be. I learned a long time ago perfect is un-achievable and life is a lot more fun if you just try the best you can!”

Back in 2007, the 59-year-old collapsed in front of a stunned audience after her samba routine at “Dancing with the Stars.” At the time, People Magazine reported host Tom Bergeron quickly sent the show to commercial as two medics and Osmond’s manager rushed to her side. The ballroom was silent for more than a minute before Osmond was helped to her feet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time, Osmond told the magazine she knew something was wrong even before her fall.

“Doing rehearsals, I was out of breath,” she recalled. Osmond added that during the previous five years, she gained 40 lbs. while caring for her parents, each of whom battled heart disease at the end of their lives and struggled with a divorce of her husband of two decades, Brian Blosil.

“[My son Stephen] said, ‘Mom, it would really be nice if you were there for my kids,’” said Osmond.

That’s when Osmond decided to embark on a weight loss journey. The magazine noted that in five months, she lost those 40 lbs. with the help of NutriSystem, as well as the strenuous dance routines she learned during her time on “Dancing with the Stars.”

“The hardest thing was worrying about what everybody else was going to eat,” she said. “But I told my family, ‘Mom has to focus on Mom right now.’”