Mariah Carey settles sexual-harassment lawsuit with ex-manager: report

Mariah Carey settled a lawsuit with her ex-manager who accused the singer of sexual harassment, alleging Carey often was nude in front of her, Page Six reported Monday.

“The parties [have] reached a mutually agreed resolution to this matter,” an attorney for Stella Stolper — who managed Carey, 48, for three years through November 2017 — wrote in a statement to the outlet.

Stolper’s attorney declined to say whether the former manager accepted a cash payoff, the outlet reported.

According to the April 2018 lawsuit obtained by Page Six, Stolper alleged the “We Belong Together” songstress often walked around nude while in Stolper’s presence, making her uncomfortable.

In the complaint, Stolper sought unspecified damages.

At the time, a spokeswoman for Carey called the claims “baseless," Page Six reported.

Neither reps for Carey nor Stolper immediately returned Fox News’ request for comment, though Page Six contends Carey’s rep also failed to respond to the initial Manhattan Supreme Court suit in April 2018.