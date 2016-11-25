Mariah Carey: It's 'bittersweet' to watch wedding planning footage

2016 was a rollercoaster year for Mariah Carey's love life, from getting engaged to billionaire James Packer in January to their eventual split in October, all while cameras rolled on her upcoming reality show, "Mariah's World."

Despite the break-up, the superstar diva isn't letting anything bring her down, not even re-watching footage from when she was happily planning her ill-fated wedding, which includes scenes of her trying on her stunning wedding dress.

"All of those moments are bittersweet," Carey recently shared with ET's Carly Steel, "but you just have to focus on whatever you're focusing on and keep it moving."

WATCH: Mariah Carey Thinks James Packer Is 'Trying to Ruin' the Holidays as Negotiations Hit a 'Standstill'

For Carey, the interesting aspect of her new reality series is that it reveals a side of show business that isn't always seen by the public.

"The stories [are] interesting because it shows the side of the entertainment world that's not just the celebrity [aspect]," Carey explained. "It's real [and] I don't feel like it feels like a scripted kind of reality [show] whatsoever."

Carey and her ex got engaged in January when the Australian business mogul popped the question with a dazzling 35-carat diamond ring. However, after getting into a fight while on vacation in Greece, the two eventually called it quits in October.

A source close to the former couple recently told ET that the two have come to a standstill regarding financial negotiations, and that's taking a toll on Carey, explaining, "He knows she is the queen of the holiday season and she knows he's trying to ruin it for her."

WATCH: Mariah Carey 'Demanding' Ex James Packer Pay for Leased Mansion and Her New Home

A source also claimed that Packer demanded E! remove all footage of him from the show before it airs. However, a source close to Packer disputes these claims, telling ET, "The show hasn't even finished shooting. He has not asked to be taken out. It is totally false."

"Mariah's World" premieres Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. on E!