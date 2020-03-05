Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have gotten parenting tips from these country stars

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have quite the task ahead of them.

The two country music stars are expecting their first child together, due sooner rather than later, and plan to bring him along on their summer tour.

Luckily, Hurd, 33, said they're feeling "very supported" by their fellow country musicians when he recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight.

"We've asked all these people about how they’ve configured their tour bus, so we’ve gotten a lot of good advice from people like Jake Owen and Hillary Scott," said Hurd.

Scott's bandmates chipped in with some advice as well.

"The guys from Lady Antebellum are saying, 'You want to be sure you get the onesies with the zippers, not the buttons because you don’t want to be up at 2 a.m. messing around with buttons. You just want to zip them back up,'" Hurd said. "I was like, 'That sounds like really good advice.'"

Hurd noted that while taking a baby on tour might seem unusual, the two felt it was worth it, considering how fickle the country music industry can be.

"The reality is: if Maren’s gonna work then this kid has to be out there. You never know how many years you have to be relevant in country music. It could all go away tomorrow," the singer explained. "So I’m really proud of her for taking advantage of it and then taking every step to be able to be a parent on the road. It’s really cool to watch her invest in, not just her production, but invest in her family. "

Hurd said that he and Morris, 29, have thought through their decision very carefully and have worked very hard to prepare for their baby.

"[We're] making sure that our bus is very conducive to having a child out there, making sure that we have help, so she can go let it fly for an hour and a half every night," noted Hurd. "I think people get kind of judgmental sometimes when they see her wanting to go back to work so soon, thinking that we haven’t thought this through. But, the reality is, we’ve thought it through for a long time."

He added: "We have a really cool opportunity to do a lot of things, including being a parent, including being a touring country music artist."

Hurd explained that Morris is "equally as excited" about the baby as she is about her career and that she's not "sacrificing one or the other."

"Nobody’s asking anybody to choose here and that’s a really cool thing," said Hurd. "It takes a lot of work, and a lot of thought, and, honestly, sometimes a lot of money. But for us, it’s been really special to plan that and make that decision as a family."