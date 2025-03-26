‘Malcolm in the Middle’ revival will be missing key actor who ditched Hollywood

"Malcolm in the Middle" is set for a four-episode revival on Disney+ with all but one of the original cast returning.

In December, the streaming service announced the news with stars Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek on social media.

It was recently announced, per Variety, that Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield, who played Muniz's brothers Francis and Reese, respectively, on the show, will also be returning.

However, Erik Per Sullivan, who played youngest brother Dewey, will not be back for the series. According to the outlet, his role will be played by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark, who had roles in "Fargo" and "The Expanse."

‘MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE’ STAR FRANKIE MUNIZ REVEALS WHY HE BRIEFLY LEFT HOLLYWOOD: 'PEOPLE GO DOWN A BAD PATH’

Per Sullivan has been absent from Hollywood for 15 years, with his last credited role in the 2010 film "Twelve." The actor has also skipped out on "Malcolm in the Middle" reunions over the years.

Kaczmarek, who played mom Lois on the hit sitcom, spoke about Per Sullivan in a 2024 interview with Malcolm France, saying he is "well, he’s very, very well."

"He wasn’t interested in acting at all. He goes to school at a very, very, very prestigious American university that he’s asked us all to be quiet about," she continued, saying he is doing graduate work in Victorian literature.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She added that she admired his decision, explaining, "I think so many people think being in show business is just the greatest thing in the world, and it’s not for everybody."

"He’s a very grateful kid, for Dewey," Kaczmarek said.

"Malcolm in the Middle" originally ran on Fox for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006, earning 33 Emmy nominations, including two wins for the late Cloris Leachman as best guest actress in a comedy and two wins each for best directing and best writing for a comedy.

The new episodes will feature, according to the official logline shared with Variety, "Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

No release date has been announced.

Muniz told E! News in February, "I’m so excited. I think Brian and I first started talking at a dinner that we had in 2015. And the fact that now, 10 years later, 25 years after the show started, it's going to happen—I'm really excited. I think people are going to be thrilled to see everybody and the ideas that they've come up with."

WATCH: FRANKIE MUNIZ EXPLAINS WHY HE CALLED LA A 'HELL HOLE'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added, "Because that was a big thing for me, too, is like the possibilities are endless on what Malcolm and his family could be up to. I've read the scripts, so I know. And I think people are going to be pretty excited."