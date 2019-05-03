Maher blasts Hillary Clinton for 'stealing' his act with 'China, if you're listening'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher went after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Friday night for "stealing" his act.

On Wednesday, Clinton appeared on "The Rachel Maddow Show" and blasted Special Counsel Robert Mueller's conclusion that there was "no conspiracy" between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election. Clinton then offered Maddow a scenario in which Democrats might welcome China's assistance in the 2020 election.

"Imagine, Rachel, that you had one of the Democratic nominees for 2020 on your show and that person said, 'You know, the only other adversary of ours who's anywhere near as good as the Russians is China. So why should Russia have all the fun? And since Russia is clearly backing Republicans, why don't we ask China to back us?... And not only that, China, if you're listening, why don't you get Trump's tax returns. I'm sure our media would richly reward you," Clinton theorized.

But for Maher, the Clinton gag sounded a little too familiar.

"Hillary Clinton is stealing my act!" Maher shouted to his audience during Friday's monologue.

The HBO star then played a clip from his show back in August where he said, "Since we now accept that it's OK to merge your party with a foreign power, I'd like to be the first member of the Resistance to say, 'China, if you're listening, I hope you can find Donald Trump's tax returns.'"

"What is this, 'Real Time with Crooked Hillary'?" Maher asked. "Hillary, if you wanted material, you should have asked me before the election!"