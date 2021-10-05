Madison LeCroy poses in black bikini as she celebrates 31st birthday in Miami

"Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy turned heads in a black bikini as she partied in Miami Beach, Florida.

The reality TV star is celebrating her 31st birthday this week and danced it up with friends at the Fontainebleau hotel.

LeCroy took to Instagram to share a few snapshots from the festivities. "I see straight through the bullsh*t," she captioned the Instagram pics of her posing for the camera while rocking a two-piece and sunglasses.

Missing from the scene seemed to be her new mystery boyfriend. The makeup artist went public with the unnamed man on social media in June and said she was "in love" with him while on vacation in Park City, Utah in July.

LeCroy made headlines earlier this year for reportedly being embroiled in an alleged cheating scandal with Alex Rodriguez .

Back in February, dating rumors between the former pro baseball player, 46, and LeCroy started. It was alleged the two connected over social media while he was still with Jennifer Lopez.

LeCroy and Rodriguez were supposedly texting and talking but the baseball alum's rep denied the rumors.

"I'm not sure who's looking to benefit from these types of rumors and false stories. They are factually incorrect. Alex is busy concentrating on his businesses and his family,' A-Rod's representative Ron Berkowitz told the DailyMail at the time.

Meanwhile, LeCroy told Page Six "we DM’ed, but other than that there was nothing." She emphasized, "He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me."