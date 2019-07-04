Mad Magazine to largely stop publishing new content, end newsstand sales: reports

After nearly seven decades of gap-toothed shenanigans, Mad magazine will reportedly no longer be available on newsstands after Issue No. 9 in August.

By the end of the summer, the satirical publication will be obtainable only by subscription and comic book stores. Starting with Issue No. 11, the magazine will feature reprinted content with new covers – with the exception of the annual year-end issue and occasional special issues, CNET reported.

DC Comics, which owns Mad, broke the news in an email Wednesday night, according to NBC News.

The move comes about a year after Mad moved its headquarters to the West Coast after being in New York City for more than six decades.

MAD MAGAZINE, BUTTIGIEG BITE BACK AT TRUMP MOCKERY

Mad was founded in 1952 by editor Harvey Kurtzman and publisher William Gaines. For decades, the magazine was a comic juggernaut that mused on politics and pop culture, spoofing celebrities and presidents and everyone in between; It also included famous comics like "Spy vs. Spy."

While Mad is not the cultural behemoth it once was, President Trump brought it back to the forefront in May when he took a swipe at Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, calling him Alfred E. Neuman -- a reference to Mad’s adolescent cover boy.

"I had to Google that," the 37-year-old Buttigieg responded at the time, adding that his supposed unfamiliarity with the character from the 1950s was a "generational thing."

After Mad's Wednesday announcement, many took to social media to lament the loss, CNET reported.

One of them was Weird Al Yankovic, NBC News reported. He tweeted: “I can’t begin to describe the impact it had on me as a young kid – it’s pretty much the reason I turned out weird. Goodbye to one of the all-time greatest American institutions.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mad is just the latest publication to cease newsstand publication. Others in recent years have included Newsweek, Glamour and the Forward, which have stopped publishing print versions in the last few years.