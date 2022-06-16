Lynda Carter shares throwback picture of her character 'Mama' Morton in 'Chicago'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lynda Carter is flying down memory lane.

The "Wonder Woman" star took to Twitter Wednesday to share an image from her time as Matron "Mama" Morton in the musical "Chicago" in 2005 in London.

"When you’re good to mama, mama’s good to you," Carter wrote, referencing a line from "When You’re Good to Mama."

Crater made her West End debut in "Chicago" in 2005. The eight-week engagement was her theater stage debut. The production also starred Sally Ann Triplett as Roxie Hart, Terence Maynard as Billy Flynn and Rachel Stanley as Velma Kelly.

Carter has a long, successful career in the film and pageant industry. She was crowned Miss World USA in 1972. Carter’s acting career took off for her role in the live-action series "Wonder Woman" on CBS from 1975 to 1979.

She made her first acting appearance in an episode of the drama series "Roots of Anger" in 1974. Carter also made appearances on TV shows such "Starsky and Hutch" and "Cos."

In April, Carter shared with her Instagram followers she was determined to keep the legacy of her husband of 37 years alive. Gaming CEO Robert A. Altman died in 2021 at age 73.

"I am so grateful to receive @tgenresearch’s John S. McCain Leadership Award," the actress captioned the post. "For over 20 years, TGen has conducted groundbreaking genetics research to discover better, more precise treatments for diseases like cancer and neurological disorders."

"I lost my vibrant husband Robert to myelofibrosis last year, and I support TGen with the hope that the deadly form of myelofibrosis will one day be curable or survivable," Carter shared. "Thank you, Dr. Trent and Dr. Caligiuri for dedicating your lives to such a noble pursuit. You are superstars, and I am so proud to be a part of the TGen community!"

Altman died from a rare type of cancer that impacts the body’s normal production of blood cells.

In November, Carter sat down with Tamron Hall and said memories of Altman kept her going.

"I'd often said of my husband while he was alive that if you were a friend of Robert Altman's you were one of the luckiest people in the world," she said. "He was just one of those kinds of guys, and he got to be my husband. And so it was shocking when we lost him. It was unexpected.

"I'm surprised I'm not in tears," Carter continued. "Because every time I talk about him, it brings up tears. But after hearing [supermodel and David Bowie's widow] Iman, somehow hearing her gave me a little bit of courage ... that she has moved to the place that I am not there yet, but that gives me hope for finding out who I am without him because there is no witness to my life without him."

