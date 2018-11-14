Luke Bryan shows off his dance moves during the CMA Awards

Luke Bryan gave country music fans a treat Wednesday night when he blessed viewers with his rendition of the incredibly viral “flossing” dance.

When egged on by Brad Paisley to show off his moves, Bryan stood up out of his front-row seat and flossed to his heart’s content – which drew a huge applause from the audience and a priceless reaction from music legend Lionel Richie, who was seated near Bryan.

Bryan’s impromptu dance immediately set social media ablaze and sparked a litany of memes and tweets from fans praising the singer for his moves and sending jokes at the country star.

“Luke Bryan trying to floss is the only thing I needed,” one Twitter user wrote.

Meanwhile, another teased the singer, tweeting: "Turns out my dad is better at flossing than @LukeBryanOnline."

Bryan opened up the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards by performing his hit single "What Makes You Country" earlier in the broadcast and is nominated for Entertainer of the Year.