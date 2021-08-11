Expand / Collapse search
Style
Published

Actress Lucy Hale sizzles in black lingerie for photoshoot

Lucy Hale posed on a beachfront balcony in Malibu for the shoot

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Lucy Hale sizzled in lacy black lingerie for a photoshoot on Monday. 

The 32-year-old actress posed on a beachfront balcony in Malibu for the shoot. Hale looked stunning with a dark makeup look. 

The "Pretty Little Liars" alum paired the black lingerie with black heels and a silver necklace. Hale's tattoos were visible in the photos.

Hale recently revealed she was having one of her tats removed though, she didn't share the reason behind her decision.

Lucy Hale models sexy black lingerie on a beachfront balcony photoshoot in Malibu. The Pretty Little Liars actress, 32 showed off her amazing figure in black lace lingerie as she posed on the balcony.

Lucy Hale models sexy black lingerie on a beachfront balcony photoshoot in Malibu. The Pretty Little Liars actress, 32 showed off her amazing figure in black lace lingerie as she posed on the balcony. (RMBI / BACKGRID)

The actress has been open about her body issues in the past. She apologized for calling herself "fat" on social media back in 2017.

"Sometimes I forget that people are watching everything I do and I say things I don't mean," Hale wrote at the time.

"I'm extremely sorry if my comment about my weight offended anyone. Sometimes we can be our own worst enemy. I know people look up to me and I should be way more aware of what I say sometimes. Thanks for all the love and support. Hope y'all can forgive me."

