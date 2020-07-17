Colton Underwood and Lucy Hale spur dating rumors after actress says she's 'more single than ever'

It seems Colton Underwood is back in the dating game.

Some two months after the “Bachelor” star and finalist Cassie Randolph -- whom he did not get engaged to in 2019 following his season's end -- put a lid on their relationship in May, Underwood, 28, is back in action -- this time with actress Lucy Hale, 31.

Underwood and the “Pretty Little Liars” star were spotted together getting a sweat in while on a hike at Paseo Miramar Trail in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and according to TMZ, it was Hale who hit up Underwood following his split from Randolph, 25. The pair have reportedly been inseparable since.

FORMER 'BACH' CONTESTANT CASSIE RANDOLPH SAYS IT'S 'BEEN AN AWFUL FEW MONTHS' SINCE COLTON UNDERWOOD SPLIT

Hale has seemingly had her eye on Underwood since 2018 when she told People magazine that the soon-to-be “Bachelor” would be “beautiful to watch” on his own season. “He’s wholesome,” she said at the time. “He’s a good guy, it seems.”

Underwood became the “Bachelor” in January 2019.

‘BACHELOR’ ALUM CASSIE RANDOLPH CALLS OUT SHOW’S ‘EDITING’ AMID COLTON UNDERWOOD SPLIT: ‘A LITTLE IRRITATED’

At the time of his split from Randolph, Underwood said on his Instagram, “It’s been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay.”

Meanwhile, things have been settling nicely for Hale in terms of timing as the “Nice Girl Like You” and former “Katy Keene” star recently said that she was feeling “more single than ever.”

"I feel more single than ever, but it's fine," she quipped on Instagram Live on July 2. "If anything during this time it's taught [me] -- because I've done the whole thing basically alone and I used to hate being alone -- I feel the only way I'm gonna date someone next is if they make my life better because I'm so happy right now having my own routine."

"I'm on a dating site now and I still never met up with any of them because I'm too nervous," Hale dished. "Believe it or not, I'm really shy in that sense."

LUCY HALE REVEALS SHE WENT TO SEX CONVENTION TO PREPARE FOR LATEST MOVIE ROLE

Hale added that while she “physically doesn’t have a type,” she was ultimately looking for someone “who's confident and comfortable in their skin."

Perhaps Underwood, who was lauded before his season of “The Bachelor” for being open about his virginity, fits the mold of what Hale is looking for in a partner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There's so many insecure men out there, and I can't do that. I've dated that. Don't want that," Hale continued in her Live remarks. "Work ethic, drive, passion. I don't care what you do, just love it. Do everything a hundred and ten percent. A good moral compass. Just a good person. It's very simple what I'm looking for, but that's hard. Simple qualities are harder to find."

A rep for Underwood had no comment when reached by Fox News.

Reps for Hale and Underwood did not immediately respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.