Louis C.K. embraced by crowd at NYC comedy club during try at comeback: report

Controversial comedian Louis C.K. was largely embraced Sunday night at New York’s Comedy Cellar, marking his second comedy performance since sexual misconduct allegations forced him out of the spotlight for nearly a year.

A source who confirmed C.K.’s appearance to The Hollywood Reporter, said the 51-year-old was greeted warmly by the audience and only two patrons walked out.

C.K. has remained mostly absent from the public spotlight since the publications of a New York Times article in which he was accused by five women of sexual misconduct. He later confirmed the allegations in a subsequent op-ed. The sexual misconduct allegations against C.K. and Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein the month prior became catalysts for the burgeoning #MeToo movement.

C.K. made a surprise appearance at the Comedy Cellar in August to mostly positive reception. In either appearance, he reportedly did not acknowledge the controversy. After that appearance, the Comedy Cellar implemented a full-refund policy, THR reported. Ticket purchases now come with the disclaimer: "If an unannounced appearance is not your cup of tea, you are free to leave (unobtrusively please) no questions asked, your check on the house."

The club’s owner Noam Dworman said he was unaware of C.K.’s August appearance and remained apprehensive about allowing the comedian to return.

It wasn’t clear whether he was aware of C.K.’s Sunday night appearance.

“Somehow I don’t think he’s going to be back tomorrow, but when he decides that he really wants to go into this with two feet, I’m hoping that he’ll take about it with me so it can be done in a way that people feel it’s not dismissive of the seriousness of what he’s accused of,” Dworman said.