Lori Loughlin makes TikTok video with daughter Olivia Jade

Lori Loughlin made a rare appearance on social media after her daughter Olivia Jade shared a TikTok video featuring the actress.

Olivia Jade, 22, shared a video rating her family members including Loughlin, 57, while they attempted to do the "jerk" dance.

The dance trend has gone viral on TikTok.

"Mom: 100/10 cute af and surprisingly kind of did it correctly," Olivia Jade wrote while her mom danced in the video.

"Dad didn't want to participate but I predict he would have gotten a 10/10," she captioned the video before adding, "Merry Christmas."

The family fun comes as life seems to return to normal for the Loughlin/Giannulli family following the college admissions scandal. Loughlin returned to Hallmark to reprise her role in the "When Calls The Heart" spinoff, "When Hope Calls" and Olivia Jade landed a spot on the cast of season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars" as well as started her own podcast.

The 57-year-old actress and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as rowing recruits back in 2019.

Loughlin and Giannulli ended up pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud .

In a plea agreement , Loughlin agreed to serve two months in prison and pay a $150,000 fine, along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli agreed to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, in addition to a five-month sentence.

Loughlin was released in December and Giannulli was released in April.