Lori Loughlin reportedly second-guessing her decision to plead not guilty

Lori Loughlin is second-guessing the decision she initially made about pleading not guilty in the college admissions scandal, according to a new report.

Per Entertainment Tonight, sources say that the "Fuller House" actress "feels very much alone" during this process.

The 54-year-old star and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are being accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as part of the crew team even though neither rowed.

"She is watching the reduced sentences of those who have taken plea deals, and wondering each day if she’s made the wrong decision," the source said. "While a few friends have stuck by her side, many others have cut her off."

"She still feels it’s a huge misunderstanding, but seeing others be sentenced has scared her."

Felicity Huffman, 56, who was accused of paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter's answers on the SAT, pleaded guilty to the fraud charges in May. At the time, a press release stated prosecutors would recommend a four-month prison sentence and a $20,000 fine.

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office,” Huffman said in a statement. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions."

As for how Loughlin is holding up during this period? The source told Entertainment Tonight that "she is trying to live a normal everyday life and to take this time to stay strong but it isn’t easy. Lori doesn’t have the support she once had."

"She is feeling a 'fall from grace' having had a persona as a wholesome mom and now being seen as a pariah," the source continued. "People keep giving Lori a hard time for being out and about and looking carefree, but she realizes that she might end up in prison and this might just be her last months of freedom for some time."

A rep for Loughlin did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.