Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli list home for $28 million ahead of college admissions scandal trial

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli have quietly listed their multimillion-dollar home in the pricey California enclave Bel Air, ahead of their upcoming college admissions scandal trial.

The 12,000-square-foot home has been listed for more than $28 million. The sky-high price tag, meanwhile, is actually a significant reduction from the previous $35 million the pair listed it for back in 2017. The couple took it off the market in July 2018.

The actress and fashion designer reportedly purchased the six-bedroom, nine-bath estate together for $13.9 million in 2015.

The Mediterranean-style property, now listed for $28,650,000, boasts a gourmet kitchen, marble finishes and expansive outdoor spaces in one of the nicest neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

Sources close to the couple have claimed to TMZ that putting the home back on the market has nothing to do with the couple’s current legal woes, stemming from accusations that the couple paid $500,000 to have their daughters, Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella, 20, admitted to the University of Southern California as crew athletes, despite neither having participated in the sport.

Loughlin and Giannulli, along with several other parents, are still battling charges in the college admissions scandal, which accused them of bribery, money laundering and conspiracy.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

Their trials are expected to begin this year. If found guilty on all charges, the couple could face up to 40 years behind bars.