Lori Loughlin 'mentally preparing' for time in prison: report

Lori Loughlin is preparing for prison.

The "Full House" alum was famously sentenced to two months in prison after pleading guilty to participating in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin, 56, is closing in on her time behind bars, as she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, who also pleaded guilty, to turn themselves into federal prison facilities.

As could be expected, the actress is taking some time to prepare herself.

"She's mentally preparing for this. She wants to go in, do her time, and get out," a source close to Loughlin told People magazine. "She wants it to be as uneventful as possible, and she wants this to be a distant memory by 2021."

Loughlin's rep did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Prison time isn't the only thing Loughlin is facing, however.

The star's plea deal also required her to pay a $150,000 fine, undergo two years of supervised release and serve 100 hours of community service.

The fine was presumably paid, as she was given 60 days to do so after her Aug. 21 sentencing, 67 days ago.

For his part, the 57-year-old Giannulli serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

The pair prepare for their sentence just after Felicity Huffman, another star caught up in the scandal, completed her own sentence.

The "Desperate Housewives" alum served 11 days in prison earlier this year and completed 250 hours of community service.