Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lori Loughlin
Published

Lori Loughlin 'mentally preparing' for time in prison: report

The star will serve two months behind bars

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 27Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 27

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Lori Loughlin is preparing for prison.

The "Full House" alum was famously sentenced to two months in prison after pleading guilty to participating in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin, 56, is closing in on her time behind bars, as she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, who also pleaded guilty, to turn themselves into federal prison facilities.

As could be expected, the actress is taking some time to prepare herself.

LORI LOUGHLIN'S PRISON OFFERS PILATES, SPIN CLASS AND MORE AS SHE SERVES TIME IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

Lori Loughlin (right) and her husband Mossimo Giannulli (left) will serve two and five months in prison, respectively. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Lori Loughlin (right) and her husband Mossimo Giannulli (left) will serve two and five months in prison, respectively. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"She's mentally preparing for this. She wants to go in, do her time, and get out," a source close to Loughlin told People magazine. "She wants it to be as uneventful as possible, and she wants this to be a distant memory by 2021."

Loughlin's rep did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Prison time isn't the only thing Loughlin is facing, however.

LORI LOUGHLIN'S HUSBAND GRANTED APPROVAL TO SERVE PRISON SENTENCE AT CALIFORNIA'S LOMPOC FACILITY

The star's plea deal also required her to pay a $150,000 fine, undergo two years of supervised release and serve 100 hours of community service.

The fine was presumably paid, as she was given 60 days to do so after her Aug. 21 sentencing, 67 days ago.

Lori Loughlin will also pay $150,000, participate in 100 hours of community service and be under supervised release for two years. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Lori Loughlin will also pay $150,000, participate in 100 hours of community service and be under supervised release for two years. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

For his part, the 57-year-old Giannulli serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

The pair prepare for their sentence just after Felicity Huffman, another star caught up in the scandal, completed her own sentence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Desperate Housewives" alum served 11 days in prison earlier this year and completed 250 hours of community service.

On Our Radar