Lizzo responds to South Park name-drop: 'I'm really that b---h'

Lizzo appeared to take a "South Park" joke against her in stride after the long-running animated series mocked her in a recent episode.

The show aired a television special on Paramount+ Friday titled "The End of Obesity" which referenced the singer as an alternative to the weight-loss drug Ozempic, harnessing the power of "not giving a f--k."

"FDA-approved Lizzo makes you feel good about your weight, and it costs 90% less than Ozempic," a voiceover said. "In case studies, 70% of patients on Lizzo no longer cared how much they weighed. Lizzo helps you eat everything you want and keep physical activity to a minimum."

"I’ve lowered my standards and my expectations," one character explained. "I don’t give two s--ts!"

LIZZO ANNOUNCES THAT SHE'S QUITTING MUSIC AFTER FACING ONLINE CRITICISM: 'I DIDN'T SIGN UP FOR THIS'

The commercial added, "Some patients report constipation while listening to Lizzo … Serious side effects may include pancreatitis, hypothermia and literally s--t out your ears."

Lizzo took to Instagram and TikTok to do a live reaction to the scene on Saturday.

"My worst fear has been actualized," Lizzo told fans. "I’ve been referenced in a South Park episode. I’m so scared. I’m gonna blind-duet to it right now."

After the clip, she remarked, "That’s crazy. I just feel like, damn, I’m really that b-tch. I’m really that b-tch. I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f--- to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f--- I am and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years."

She continued, "I’m really that b---h and I show you how to not give a f--k and I’ll keep showing you how to not give a f--k."

Fox News Digital reached out to Lizzo’s publicist and representatives for "South Park" creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker for a comment.

In recent years, "South Park" has gone viral over its attacks against woke topics such as diversity and transgender politics. In 2023, multiple clips of the show went viral after it mocked the Disney Company for pushing diversity politics in its remakes and reboots.

CLASSIC SOUTH PARK CLIP MOCKING TRANSGENDER BATHROOM POLICIES IN SCHOOLS GOES VIRAL

The character Eric Cartman described his nightmare to a psychiatrist about kids at school being replaced with a more diverse group , saying, "I wanna scream and I'm like, ‘Why are they replacing every single character with someone who is diverse? But then Kenny’s like, ‘It’s not our fault it's ‘cause of Kathleen Kennedy,' but then Kathleen Kennedy’s just like, ‘F--k it, make it more lame!’"

Cartman later described how in his dream, "Disney stock just keeps going down and down and down and then Bob Iger is all like, ‘No! No! What’s going on with my stocks?'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.