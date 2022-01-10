Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Bob Saget death: 911 call, new details revealed

The hotel security team member entered Saget's hotel room after knocking several times

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Bob Saget death: 911 call released Video

Bob Saget death: 911 call released

Bob Saget death: Hotel staff at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, called 911 after finding 'Full House' star dead

The 911 call for Bob Saget's death shows that a hotel security team member placed the call after finding Saget unresponsive in his hotel room on Sunday afternoon.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office released the call on Monday afternoon. 

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told Fox News that deputies responded to a call at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando just after 4 p.m on Sunday and found Saget unresponsive in a hotel room, and he was pronounced dead on the scene. The Orange County Fire Rescue Department also responded to the call.

"We have an unresponsive guest in a room," the individual can be heard saying on the 911 call.

BOB SAGET DEAD AT 65

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Bob Saget attends the red carpet premiere party for Peacock's new comedy series "MacGruber" at California Science Center on December 08, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Bob Saget attends the red carpet premiere party for Peacock's new comedy series "MacGruber" at California Science Center on December 08, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage) (JC Olivera/WireImage)

The individual noted that Saget was "not responding, not breathing, and no pulse."

An incident report, also released by the sheriff's office, states that Saget was found by officers in a "supine position on his bed," and noted that no signs of trauma were seen.

"His left arm was across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed," the report said. 

The hotel security team member told officers that Saget was "cold to the touch, yellow and clammy." The hotel employee entered the room after knocking several times.

The report also noted that Saget's check-out date at the hotel was on Sunday, and his family was unable to contact him.

BOB SAGET'S DAUGHTER AUBREY SHARES A TEXT FROM HER DAD FROM BEFORE HIS DEATH

From l-r: Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, Bob Saget as Danny Tanner, Mary-Kate or Ashley Olsen as Michelle Tanner and Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner in "Full House."

From l-r: Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, Bob Saget as Danny Tanner, Mary-Kate or Ashley Olsen as Michelle Tanner and Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner in "Full House." (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

According to the report, hotel management notified Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, of his death.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office.

Saget starred in the hit show "Full House," where he played the role of Danny Tanner.

Saget's last tweet came at 3:42 a.m. on Sunday, posting a picture from a comedy show where he had performed in Jacksonville.

 "Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s---. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022," he tweeted.

Bob Saget's father, Benjamin Saget, died on Jan. 30, 2007, after complications from congestive heart failure, according to the Los Angeles Times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02:  Comedian Bob Saget performs at Kevin And Bean's April Foolishness comedy show at The Shrine Auditorium on April 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.  (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02:  Comedian Bob Saget performs at Kevin And Bean's April Foolishness comedy show at The Shrine Auditorium on April 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.  (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News medical analyst and professor of medicine at New York University Langone Medical Center, said that heart disease runs in families, but he added that he can't speculate on the exact cause of Saget's death.

Siegel added that around 250,000 to 400,000 people have a sudden cardiac arrest every year in the United States.

"250,000 to 400,000 people have sudden cardiac arrest every year in U.S. Most have underlying heart issues but may not be known. 95 percent die from it, majority over 65, male," Siegel said.

Adam Sabes is a writer at Fox News. You can reach him at Adam.Sabes@fox.com.

Trending