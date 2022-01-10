Bob Saget death: 911 call, new details revealed

The 911 call for Bob Saget's death shows that a hotel security team member placed the call after finding Saget unresponsive in his hotel room on Sunday afternoon.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office released the call on Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told Fox News that deputies responded to a call at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando just after 4 p.m on Sunday and found Saget unresponsive in a hotel room, and he was pronounced dead on the scene. The Orange County Fire Rescue Department also responded to the call.

"We have an unresponsive guest in a room," the individual can be heard saying on the 911 call.

BOB SAGET DEAD AT 65

The individual noted that Saget was "not responding, not breathing, and no pulse."

An incident report, also released by the sheriff's office, states that Saget was found by officers in a "supine position on his bed," and noted that no signs of trauma were seen.

"His left arm was across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed," the report said.

The hotel security team member told officers that Saget was "cold to the touch, yellow and clammy." The hotel employee entered the room after knocking several times.

The report also noted that Saget's check-out date at the hotel was on Sunday, and his family was unable to contact him.

BOB SAGET'S DAUGHTER AUBREY SHARES A TEXT FROM HER DAD FROM BEFORE HIS DEATH

According to the report, hotel management notified Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, of his death.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office.

Saget starred in the hit show "Full House," where he played the role of Danny Tanner.

Saget's last tweet came at 3:42 a.m. on Sunday, posting a picture from a comedy show where he had performed in Jacksonville.

"Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s---. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022," he tweeted.

Bob Saget's father, Benjamin Saget, died on Jan. 30, 2007, after complications from congestive heart failure, according to the Los Angeles Times .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News medical analyst and professor of medicine at New York University Langone Medical Center, said that heart disease runs in families, but he added that he can't speculate on the exact cause of Saget's death.

Siegel added that around 250,000 to 400,000 people have a sudden cardiac arrest every year in the United States.

"250,000 to 400,000 people have sudden cardiac arrest every year in U.S. Most have underlying heart issues but may not be known. 95 percent die from it, majority over 65, male," Siegel said.