Lisa Vanderpump's dog rescue foundation sued by woman claiming she got parasitic worms from adopted puppy

Lisa Vanderpump's dog rescue foundation has been sued by a woman who claims she contracted parasitic worms from a dog she adopted from the business.

Plaintiff Kimberly Dillon filed a lawsuit on Monday against the reality star's Vanderpump Dog Foundation and Vanderpump Dogs for negligence, breach of express warranty, breach of implied warrant, intentional misrepresentation, fraud and negligent misrepresentation.

According to legal documents obtained by Fox News, the plaintiff claims she went to Vanderpump Dogs in July 2019 where she met a daschund puppy named Cassie. The pup had not yet received deworming treatment at the time but employees advised Dillon "it was completely safe to hold and interact with Cassie," so she did, the plaintiff alleges.

One day later, Dillon's adoption application for Cassie was approved and she went into the facility and made a $680 payment.

Dillon claims on that day she asked Vanderpump Dogs staffers about Cassie's health and was informed the canine was "'in healthy condition' and that all necessary treatments and shots had been rendered."

Dillon then claims she was provided a "false immunization record for Cassie and false certification that Cassie was dewormed."

Just days later, the plaintiff "made the disturbing discovery that Cassie was expelling large live worms while defecating." Calls and texts to Vanderpump Dogs went unanswered until the following day, Dillon alleges. She then rushed the dog to a pet hospital where Cassie was treated for "a serious worm infection," the docs state.

The plaintiff herself claims she too got sick, and began "to expel live worms and eggs from her mouth, vagina and anus."

The plaintiff claims she was diagnosed with intestinal parasites.

"In addition to her grave injuries, Plaintiff was utterly traumatized and continues to suffer from severe emotional distress, shock, disgust and nightmares."

Dillon alleges Vanderpump Dogs failed to treat Cassie properly and that's the reason she and the dog got sick. Dillon also claims she's a victim of "receiving blatantly false information regarding Cassie's actual health."

The plaintiff is now seeking damages to be determined at a trial. Representatives for the reality star, Vanderpump Dogs and the Vanderpump Dog Foundation did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.