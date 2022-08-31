Lisa Marie Presley says she felt like a 'pariah' after loss of son Benjamin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lisa Marie Presley continues to mourn the tragic loss of her son Benjamin Keough, revealing in a heartbreaking essay that her son's death "destroyed" her.

At the young age of 27, Keough took his own life, leaving behind his mother, the only child of Elvis Presley, as well as three sisters. His father, Danny Keough, and Presley are divorced.

Her words, which were shared with People magazine, offer insight into the traumatic aftermath Presley has endured over the past few years. Regarding grief, she writes, "I have been living in the horrific reality of its unrelenting grips since my son's death two years ago."

Tuesday was National Grief Awareness Day, which takes place every year on Aug. 30.

Presley's poignant words mention three harrowing realities of grief: there is no expiration, it's lonely, and you can become "a pariah."

She writes, "I already battle with and beat myself up tirelessly and chronically, blaming myself every single day and that's hard enough to now live with."

The singer shares the eerie similarities between her father and her son, writing, "Who was so much like his grandfather on so many levels that he actually scared me?"

Presley, who was just 9 years old when her father Elvis died, notes that while she used to hate being labeled as a victim, she now identifies with the word. She writes, "I've had more than anyone's fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I've made it this far. But this one, the death of my beautiful, beautiful son?"

Her strength to push forward is found in her other children, Riley, 33, and Harper and Finley, both 13. Presley shares, "It's a real choice to keep going, one that I have to make every single day and one that is constantly challenging to say the least...But I keep going for my girls….My and my three daughters' lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death."

Presley's intention behind sharing her words was to educate and help others struggling with grief.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.