Ted Danson's wife, Mary Steenburgen, would 'sign up for 100 more lifetimes' with her husband of 23 years

They say love doesn't last in Hollywood unless maybe you're Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson. The "Step Brothers" actress has opened up about what keeps her romance with Danson alive after 23 years of marriage.

“[Our love] just gets more profound and deeper as we go through the blessings and joys, but also the hurdles, of life together,” Steenburgen told People in a new interview for the magazine's Sexiest Man Alive issue. “He is my partner in the deepest sense of the word in this life.”

She continued, “We met when we were 40 and 45, and we had lived a bit. We met at a time when both of us had stared down some demons within ourselves and that was lucky that we met then.”

The now-65-year-old actress met Danson, 70, in 1993 on the set of the movie "Pontiac Moon." The couple married two years later. Now, more than 20 years after their nuptials, the couple is happier than ever and have even managed to successfully merge their families from previous relationships.

Steenburgen and Danson share two children from the actress's first marriage to actor Malcolm McDowell and two daughters from "The Good Place" star's previous marriage to Casey Coates.

“He is an amazing father, an amazing stepfather and an amazing grandfather,” she said. “We have been grandparents now for six years. We have two granddaughters, and they can’t stop climbing on him. They just adore him. They basically see him as a jungle gym. He is Teddy — that is their name for him, and they just adore him.”

The Oscar-winning actress went on to explain that her husband being "secure" in himself and their marriage is what keeps their relationship alive and healthy.

“[This] is a marriage where the man in the marriage is secure in both his kindness and tenderness, but also in his strength,” she said. “I definitely feel that he is the result of almost like dreams I had when I was young about someone I would want to spend my life with, and I really cherish that and I think neither of us take each other for granted.”

And it's not the over-the-top gestures that have Steenburgen falling head over heels for her husband - it's the little, everyday things.

“He is just kind to me every single day,” she says. “If he has an early call, I try to get up while it’s still dark and make him coffee and send him off and he does the same for me. I think it’s those little kindnesses that completely make up our life that are so appreciated.”

Danson's wife, who said she would be willing to "sign up for 100 more lifetimes" with her husband, also joked that apart from his kind and loving ways, the actor's physical appearance wasn't a bad perk either.

Steenburgen added, “I love the strong jawbone."