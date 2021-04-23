Lil Mosey charged with rape, wanted by police after rapper skips court

Rapper Lil Mosey has been charged with rape and now has a warrant out for his arrest, Fox News can confirm.

The 19-year-old hip-hop star, whose real name is Lathan Moses Stanley Echols, is wanted by police after skipping a court hearing related to his case on Wednesday.

Echols has been charged with one count of second-degree rape stemming from an incident that occurred on Jan 6 at a cabin party in Washington. Two females claimed to attend a party and one of them claims to have been raped by Echols and another man.

According to an affidavit obtained by Fox News, the alleged victim and her friend recalled drinking champagne and White Claw beverages at the party. One woman told police she remembered having consensual sex with Echols in a car. Later, she recalled a second male "on top of her between her legs."

SHOCK G OF DIGITAL UNDERGROUND DEAD AT 57

One person at the party later informed the alleged victim that guys at the party "were talking about 'training two girls.'"

The victim claimed to have "injuries which she could not explain, including bruising on her arm, neck, and inner kee."

Another alleged flashback from the night involved the victim waking up on a bed with Echols in the room. She alleged to police that he "got on top of her and was pushing her legs up and apart while he was having sex with her."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The woman "recalled having pain in her leg muscles while Echols was pushing her legs," the affidavit states. She claimed she later awoke to the second male "forcing" himself inside of her.

On Thursday, the state of Washington issued a bench arrest for Echols.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The charge of second-degree rape carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and/or a $50,000 fine.

Reps for Echols did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Echols has released two albums in the last few years, with his hit "Blueberry Faygo" reaching the No. 8 spot on the Hot 100 list in July 2020, Vulture reports.