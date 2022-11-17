Liam Hemsworth makes red carpet debut with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks at 'Poker Face' premiere

Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks are red carpet official.

The "Hunger Games" actor and model have been linked since December 2019, but their red carpet debut was their first public appearance as a couple.

The two posed for pictures in Sydney, Australia, at the premiere of Hemsworth's new movie "Poker Face." He wore a classic black suit and tie while she wore a gold dress with a high neckline and a pair of gold heels.

Hemsworth also stopped to snap some pictures with his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky, who is also in the new movie. Pataky married his brother Chris Hemsworth in 2010.

Prior to his relationship with Brooks, Hemsworth was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Miley Cyrus, who he started dating after meeting her on the set of the 2010 movie "The Last Song."

Cyrus and Hemsworth got married in December 2018, but they divorced about eight months later.