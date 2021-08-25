Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Letitia Wright hospitalized with 'minor injuries' after accident on set of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

The accident reportedly involved a stunt rig

By Eileeen Reslen | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 25 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 25

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Letitia Wright has been hospitalized following an accident on the set of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," but is expected to be released soon.

"Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,'" a spokesperson told Variety on Wednesday. "She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon."

The exact details of the incident have not been released, although multiple outlets confirmed the accident involved a stunt rig and Wright suffered only minor injuries.

Page Six has reached out to Wright’s rep and Marvel for comment.

CHADWICK BOSEMAN'S ‘BLACK PANTHER’ CHARACTER WILL NOT BE T'CHALLA ‘WILL NOT’ BE RECAST, MARVEL EXEC SAYS

Actress Letitia Wright suffered ‘minor injuries’ while filming on set for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' The accident reportedly involved a stunt rig.

Actress Letitia Wright suffered ‘minor injuries’ while filming on set for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' The accident reportedly involved a stunt rig. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

According to Variety, the Guyanese-born British actress, 27, was filming in Boston during an overnight shoot when the accident occurred. Most of the "Black Panther" sequel’s production has been taking place in Atlanta.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTIANMENT NEWSLETTER

Wright’s accident is not expected to negatively impact the film’s shooting, according to multiple outlets. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has a July 8, 2022, release date.

The Emmy-nominated actress is reprising her role as Shuri alongside actors Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett.

Last August, Wright lost her on-screen brother, Chadwick Boseman, when he died of colon cancer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She paid tribute to the late "Black Panther" star on social media at the time, writing, "Words can’t describe how I feel. How we all feel, that losing you was forced upon us, to accept this as a new reality. I wish I got to say goodbye."

Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed to Deadline in January that they will not be recasting T’Challa — Boseman’s role — in the sequel.

Trending