Leslie Jordan's cause of death recorded as 'deferred' amid coroner's office investigation

Actor Leslie Jordan's cause of death was listed as "deferred" on Wednesday, as officials still investigate whether a medical emergency or a car accident caused the actor's death on Monday.

The Los Angeles coroner's office listed his death as "deferred pending additional investigation" on their website on Wednesday. The update came after the status was initially listed as "examination pending" on Tuesday.

Jordan, 67, was not breathing when Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) officials found him at the scene of his car accident on Monday morning. The "American Horror Story" actor was the sole occupant of his car, which collided with a curb at around 8:47 a.m.

Jordan had no pulse after 40 minutes of life-saving attempts, prompting first responders to pronounce him dead at the scene at 9:38 a.m.

LESLIE JORDAN DEAD AT 67

"LAFD responders quickly freed him from his seat belt and removed him from the vehicle to commence CPR and defibrillation, which continued with advanced life support measures by LAFD Paramedics for more than 40 minutes," LAFD Captain Erik Scott told Fox News Digital.

Jordan, who acted in "Will & Grace" and "Call Me Kat", propelled himself to stardom after his flamboyant, humorous videos on social media gained traction during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor's death lead to an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," his agent, David Shaul, said to Fox News Digital. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times."

LESLIE JORDAN SINGS ABOUT HEAVEN IN VIDEO POSTED SHORTLY BEFORE HIS DEATH: ‘I’LL BE THERE'

"Leslie I can’t believe! Just broken-hearted. You were the love and light my friend," former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger wrote on Instagram. "Love you so much and will miss you so much. Rest in Heaven."

Jordan spoke with Fox News Digital earlier in September. The comedian said he was doing "amazing" and was "happier than [he's] ever been."

"I’ve said before the only thing fame brings you is a platform. That’s all it brings you. And then you either give or take. And I want to give," Jordan said to Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP





"That, I think, is the secret to happiness: doing for others," he added.