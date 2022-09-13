Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid reportedly 'getting to know each other'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After Leonardo DiCaprio’s shocking split from his girlfriend of over four years, Camila Morrone, the "Great Gatsby" actor is reportedly cozying up to supermodel Gigi Hadid next.

"They are getting to know each other," a source confirmed to People on Monday.

The pair were seen gallivanting around New York City, as an insider told the media outlet that DiCaprio, 47, and Hadid, 27, are not "dating" yet.

"Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," another insider confirmed.

"They've been seen hanging out with groups of people. It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he's been hanging out with friends and family," a third source added.

Reps for the stars did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

DiCaprio has a long history of dating actresses and models who are all quite a bit younger than the Oscar winner, mostly being under the age of 25. However, Hadid missed that mark by two years.

Meanwhile, in 2019 the "Wolf of Wall Street" star’s ex, Morrone got candid in an interview with the Los Angeles Times on how the media paid too much attention to the 22-year age gap.

"There's so many relationships in Hollywood – and in the history of the world – where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date," Morrone remarked.

The "Death Wish" actress is reportedly "doing fine" post-breakup and "has a big group of friends that really care about her." An insider confirmed that Morrone is "not in contact with Leo," according to the media outlet.

DiCaprio was seen in New York City, where Hadid lives with her 2-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with her ex Zayn Malik.

In September 2020, Hadid and Malik welcomed Khai, however, the pair split in October after the former One Direction singer allegedly grabbed Yolanda Hadid, the supermodel’s mother.

The 28-year-old allegedly "grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain," according to court documents obtained by Fox News.