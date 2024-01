Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

"Law & Order: SVU" released its 25th season on Thursday.

Ahead of the season premiere, Mariska Hargitay explained her character, Olivia Benson's, evolution through the seasons is a lot like her personal life.

"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Mariska told the Today Show of her character, Olivia Benson. "Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect, feminist story. We actually see this woman grow into her power."

She continued, "It's hard to process. Everyone is saying '25 years' and I am so grateful for this time in my life and to be present for all of it."

Prior to the release of the milestone season, Hargitay and Ice-T also spoke about the potential on-screen romance between Hargitay's Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni's Ellitot Stabler.

"God, yes," Hargitay told "Entertainment Tonight" of the possibility of a romance happening. "There is no show in the history of television when characters have been together so long that the relationships are truly earned, are truly organic. So, Chris and I can go to places that no one else can because we lived it. Everything is so much deeper."

Ice-T, who plays detective Fin Tutuola, also told the outlet that he is ready for a romance between the two.

"Ice doesn't care. I've given up on them. I'm a viewer. So, I'm watching them like, 'Get to it! Get to the business! Stop playing around,'" he said. "'If you love her, Elliot, let's get it going now!' Finn, he just wants Olivia to be happy. So, he's gonna hold it down. He knows Elliot. Elliot's his man, too."

Ice-T added, "But as a viewer, I'm like, 'Ya'll need to just hit a motel or something and make it happen.'"

Hargitay took to Instagram to share her "new favorite way" to celebrate the premiere week of the "Special Victims Unit."

Hargitay uploaded a video of herself making snow angels to Bill Withers' "Lovely Day." She added a few hashtags, some including #SilverAnniversary and #TwoMoreSleeps.

Here is a look at the rest of the "Law & Order: SVU" cast members over the years and where they are now since the show's debut in 1999.

Christopher Meloni – Elliot Stabler

Meloni's Elliot Stabler has been a key character during "Law & Order: SVU."

Meloni's role in the show landed him an Emmy nomination in 2006. "SVU" has proved to be Meloni's most notable role. After he left the show following season 12, Meloni appeared in "The Handmaid's Tale" and "True Blood." He also took a jab at voice acting and appeared in "Family Guy," "American Dad," "Rick & Morty" and "Harley Quinn."

When it comes to the big screen, Meloni appeared in "Man of Steel" in 2013 and "Snatched" in 2017.

Meloni eventually came back to the "Law & Order" franchise, and produced and starred in "Organized Crime," where he reprized his role as Stabler. He has made several appearances in "SVU" since season 22.

Mariska Hargitay – Olivia Benson

Hargitay first portrayed Olivia Benson in the crime drama in 1999. After Meloni stepped away from "SVU," Hargitay became the show's lead.

Mariska's role as Captain Benson led her to an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe win.

Prior to taking on Olivia Benson, Hargitay appeared in 13 seasons of "ER," and she starred in the 80s series, "Downtown."

She has made appearances in "Law & Order: Organized Crime," alongside Meloni. Her character has also appeared in "Chicago Fire" and Chicago P.D."

Ice-T – Fin Tutuola

Tracy Lauren Marrow, also known as Ice-T, has been a fan favorite of "SVU" through the seasons. The former musician portrays Sergeant Fin Tutuola on the show.

Ice-T had a successful music career in the ‘80s and early ’90s, earning himself two Grammy Awards. Ice-T first ventured into acting in "New Jack City" in 1991. He also appeared in "Tank Girl," "Surviving the Game" and "Johnny Mnemonic" before joining "SVU" in season two.

Ahead of the upcoming season, Ice-T told "Entertainment Tonight" how fortunate he is to be able to work with his close friend, Mariska.

"I'm just fortunate that I got to be with Mariska who's such a sweetheart in real life," he told the outlet.

"When you get on a show like this, the worst thing is to have to come to work with people you don't like. There are shows where the actors don't even talk to each other. I couldn't even imagine that, so when people say, 'Well, Ice, how can you be on the show so long?' I love it, everybody's nice and we're appreciative. Mariska is a star who's very appreciative of her success. She doesn't take it for granted ... I'm very appreciative too. I know how quick this can be taken away."

Dann Florek – Donald Cragen

Dann Florek has a long history with the "Law & Order" family.

In 1990, Florek made his debut on "Law & Order" and appeared on "SVU" for 15 seasons. According to Entertainment Weekly, Florek has appeared in more than 400 episodes across the franchise.

Florek starred as Captain Donald Cragen over the years. Like some of his other colleagues who have left "SVU," Florek made an appearance as Cragen in "Law & Order: Organized Crime."

Prior to his role on the show, Florek appeared in other police shows and movies, including "Hill Street Blues," "21 Jump Street" and "L.A. Law."

Recently, Florek took on a role in the 2023 film, "Crater."

Kelli Giddish – Amanda Rollins

Kelli Giddish's Amanda Rollins brings a bit of southern charm to the New York-based "SVU."

Giddish's character hails from Atlanta. Giddish joined the show in 2013. Since becoming a season regular as Rollins, Giddish has appeared in "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D."

In 2023, Giddish left "SVU" after a decade. She did appear in a crossover episode of "SVU" and "Organized Crime" in May 2023.

Giddish's most recent onscreen appearance was narrating the television movie, "The Brief Tragedy of Ernest Carter" in 2019.

Richard Belzer – John Munch

Richard Belzer was fondly known as Detective John Munch on "Law & Order."

Belzer originated in the role of Munch on NBC's "Homicide: Life on the Street" in 1993, later reprising the character on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." People magazine reported that he appeared in nearly 330 episodes of "SVU" between 1999 and 2013 and made two additional cameos in 2014 and 2016.

Belzer died at his home in the south of France in February 2023.

"He passed at home early this morning in the south of France — in his home in the south of France — with his family around him," writer Bill Scheft, a longtime friend of the actor, confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.

Belzer was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1983, the Baltimore Sun reported. That would eventually inspire his 1997 HBO comedy special "Another Lone Nut."

Michelle Hurd – Monique Jeffries

Michelle Hurd's role as Monique Jeffries in "SVU" might only be recognizable to longtime fans.

Hurd appeared in the first two seasons of the show as Detective Munch's partner.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Dick Wolf cast Hurd after her appearance as an FBI informant in the original "Law & Order."

After Hurd's time on the television series, she went on to take on roles in "Gossip Girl," "ER" and "The Glades."

Diane Neal – Casey Novak

"SVU" was one of Diane Neal's first acting roles.

During the series, Neal portrayed Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak. In season three, Neal appeared on "SVU" as a criminal before becoming part of the main cast for seasons five through nine.

After leaving "SVU," Neal appeared on shows like "Suits" and "Power." She appeared on "SVU" as a guest during season 12 and 13.

Neal's most notable roles after her "SVU" days were on "NCIS" and NCIS: New Orleans." Neal most recently appeared on "Blue Bloods."

Stephanie March – Alexandra Cabot

Stephanie March portrayed Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Cabot on "SVU" for five seasons.

After the fifth season, March left the show, but she made cameo appearances as Cabot throughout the years. Neal replaced March on "SVU" until season nine.

"SVU" helped jump start March's career. After her appearance on the show, she landed roles in "Grey's Anatomy," "30 Rock" and "Conviction."

March's most recent television role was in the show "Naomi."

Dean Winters – Brian Cassidy

Dean Winters' role as Brian Cassidy on "SVU" might have been short, but he still made an impact on the viewers.

Cassidy demonstrated the psychological toll the special victims unit took on young detectives. Eventually, Winters' character was transferred to the narcotics unit and eventually left the show.

Winters breakout role was on "Oz," which led to scheduling conflicts on "SVU," leading to his departure from the show, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Winters most recent role was in the 2023 film "The Out-Laws," but fans may recognize him as the face of the Allstate Insurance commercials.

BD Wong – George Huang

BD Wong starred as psychiatrist George Huang in 12 seasons of "SVU."

Prior to "SVU," Wong's biggest role was in the 1993 "Jurassic Park" as Dr. Henry Wu.

Upon his departure from "Law & Order," Wong returned to the "Jurassic Park" family and reprized his role as Dr. Henry Wu in "Jurassic World" in 2015 and "Jurassic World Dominion" in 2022.

Danny Pino – Nick Amaro

Danny Pino appeared on "SVU" for 16 seasons as Nick Amaro. He also returned for the series' 500th episode.

Prior to "SVU," Pino was a series regular on "Cold Case" and had appearances in "CSI: New York" and "The Shield."

Pino's post-"SVU" career consisted of roles in the "Son's of Anarchy" spin-off, "Mayans M.C." and "Dear Evan Hansen."