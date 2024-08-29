'Law & Order: SVU' star Ice-T slams fan who thinks show has become too 'woke'

At the beginning of every episode of "Law & Order: SVU," one of television's longest-running series, a message flashes on the screen: "The following story is fictional and does not depict any actual person or event."

But the show has certainly taken cues from real-life scandals, having episodes that mirror actual crimes, including the domestic violence between Rihanna and Chris Brown and the molestation case involving disgraced reality star Josh Duggar.

Although one fan of "SVU" seems to think the writing has shifted, becoming more woke – and that fan is now complaining to a cast member.

'FRIENDS', 'SEINFELD' AND OTHER TV SHOWS UNFIT FOR TODAY'S WOKE CULTURE

Early in August, when the Paris Olympics were still underway, Ice-T, who has starred in the crime show since the second season, wrote that he was getting back into sergeant mode. He plays Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, the number two to Mariska Hargitay's character.

"Seems like everyone is at the OLYMPICS," the actor wrote to X, sharing that he was on location shooting the 26th season of "SVU."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Twenty-eight days later, a user on the social networking platform replied to Ice-T's post, saying, "Did they write SVU back to normal yet? It started to go woke."

Ice-T, whose legal name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, took issue with the quip and responded promptly.

"What the F is Woke? lol Like I give a F---," he retorted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The rapper has always been outspoken, never apologizing for his curt responses. In February 2023, after getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he told Fox News Digital that he was immune to cancel culture.

WATCH: ICE-T ON GETTING A STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME AND HOW PEOPLE HAVE TRIED TO ‘CANCEL’ HIM FOR 40 YEARS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Well, they've been trying to cancel me for 40 years… I'm difficult to cancel," Ice-T said. "I've already let everybody know all my flaws, all my vices and people rock with it."

"You have to learn that people hate up. No one hates someone below ‘em. They don't pick somebody who's doing worse than them… I use it for motivation. When someone tells me, ‘You can’t do it,' that means I got to do it," he continued. "Use that negative energy as fuel. I eat haters for food."

The season 26 premiere of "Law & Order: SVU" will air Oct. 3 on NBC.

Representatives for Ice-T did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.