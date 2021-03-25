Lauren Graham has a 'Gilmore Girls' clause in all of her contracts in case the show returns

Lauren Graham is always prepared for another "Gilmore Girls" reunion.

In a Wednesday appearance on SiriusXM’s "EW Live," the "Gilmore Girls" alum, 54, revealed that she includes a "window" in all of her contracts that allows her to reprise her role as Lorelai Gilmore in the hit TV series should another opportunity arise.

"I put that window into all my new jobs, just in case," Graham revealed. "I don't want to start any new rumors. It's not for any concrete reason, except that I have a loyalty and an openness to working with [‘Gilmore Girls’ creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino], first of all. And because we could never have predicted that in the past."

"So that door is open. Is it creatively warranted? Is it, you know, something? I don't know," Graham continued.

When asked further about the "Gilmore Girls" clause in her contracts, Graham noted that it’s because "shows are so restrictive."

"Shows are so restrictive now, so we’re trying to carve out some pockets," the actress said in regards to her special clause.

Graham starred as Lorelai Gilmore in the comedy-drama, which aired on the WB (and later, the CW) from 2000 to 2007. The show was also revived for a 4-episode run, entitled "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," in 2016 on Netflix.

The show followed single mom, Lorelai, and her daughter Rory, played by Alexis Bledel,

The series featured a plethora of notable stars during its seven-year run, including Melissa McCarthy, "Supernatural’s" Jared Padalecki, Milo Ventimiglia and Sean Gunn.