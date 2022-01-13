Country singer Lauren Alaina on inspiring 'a new generation of women to look and feel their best'

Country music singer Lauren Alaina is gearing up for her 2022 tour – and is hoping to inspire women along the way.

The 27-year-old is about to hit the road next month for a 21-date show and will be partnering with women's clothing brand Maurices to shine a light on "Hometown Heroes" – women who give back to their communities such as healthcare workers, educators, first responders, and military members.

"I am beyond excited and honored to be able to partner with Maurices as I kick off my 2022 ‘Top of the World’ tour and inspire a new generation of women to look and feel their best in everything they do while shining a light on deserving women through the Hometown Heroes sweepstakes," Alaina, who is the brand's first-ever celebrity ambassador, said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

The winners of the sweepstakes will have the opportunity to attend Alaina's concert in their hometown.

Alaina first appeared in the music industry at 15 years old on the stage of "American Idol." She made it all the way through the competition singing show to the finals in 2011. She came in second place as Scotty McCreery took first.

The country star previously spoke to Fox News Digital about her most notable partnerships and inspirations in country music including, Trisha Yearwood.

"I absolutely adore her. I look up to her so much," Alaina gushed about the 27-time Grammy nominee in 2020. "She calls me Trisha Junior – I'm in her phone as Junior and it's one of my finest accomplishments to date. So I'm very proud of that."

In addition to Yearwood, Alaina has continued to make quite the impression on those she meets. CEO of Maurices David Kornberg said Alaina's use of "country music, faith, family, community and resilience" to inspire women is an embodiment of the Maurices customer.

"Lauren Alaina represents the essence of feel good fashion for real life," Kornberg said in a statement. "Through this partnership, we are excited to build brand awareness and recognition with existing customers while introducing Lauren’s strong fanbase who aren’t aware of Maurices to their new favorite clothing brand."

In 2011, Alaina released her debut studio album, "Wildflower."

She has since released two studio albums, "Road Less Traveled" and "Sitting Pretty on Top of the World."