Latina Border Patrol officer dubbed ‘Ice Bae’ is a Democrat

A Latina Border Patrol officer who went viral as #IceBae after being photographed on duty is a registered Democrat from Texas, records show.

Kiara Cervantes, 26, identified herself Sunday on Twitter as the internet sensation who was snapped during Vice President Mike Pence’s recent visit to a border detention center.

SO-CALLED 'ICE BAE,’ A LATINA BORDER PATROL OFFICER, IS TAKING SOCIAL MEDIA BY STORM

The female officer — who registered as a Democrat in 2011 — later took to social media to say that it was an “honor” to provide security for the veep.

“It was an honor and I take a lot of pride in my job!” she tweeted on Sunday.

Voter registration records showed Cervantes, who is from Laredo, didn’t vote in the 2016 presidential election. She last exercised her right to vote in March 2014.

Cervantes fired back Sunday at one social media user who tweeted that her family will disown her and “shame on any Hispanic working for ice of anything of that nature.”

“I think that’s really rude and naive of you to say,” she tweeted. “You have no idea who my parents are and no idea what goes into my job on a daily basis… before speaking on something you know nothing about…. DONT. Regardless I’m blessed and thankful for the career I have.”

Cervantes didn’t respond immediately to a request Tuesday for comment. She previously told The Post that she couldn’t elaborate on her newfound social media fame until she “speaks to management with CBP.”

This report was originally published in the New York Post.