Late-night hosts mock Rudy Giuliani's positive coronavirus diagnosis: 'Only got himself to blame'

Late-night hosts pounced on the opportunity to make jokes on Monday night after it came to light that Rudy Giuliani had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Giuliani said he is "getting great care and feeling good" Sunday night after President Trump announced that his personal attorney had tested positive for the virus, which has infected more than 14,954,329 Americans. The former New York City mayor has been leading the Trump campaign’s legal battle to overturn the 2020 election results in several states, which various late-night hosts were quick to mock during their shows Monday.

“Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, although he is suing to have that result overturned,” joked the host of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah. “But right now, it doesn't look good and the truth is that Rudy has only got himself to blame for this. I mean, this dude was going all over the country refusing to wear a mask. What do you expect? If I go around licking car windshields, I can’t be surprised if I get bird flu.”

James Corden made a similar joke during his opening monologue.

'SNL' ADDRESSES STATEN ISLAND CORONAVIRUS PROTEST, MALL SANTAS DURING PANDEMIC

“Who would have thought? Especially after Giuliani had taken every precaution and thrown it out the window while screaming about election fraud in a crowded room with no mask,” he joked. “Giuliani says he’s feeling fine and that after all of his lawsuits have been rejected by the courts it just feels good to finally get a positive outcome on anything.”

Jimmy Kimmel mused that “we may look back and see that Rudy gave his life to overturn the results of the election.”

He added: “This COVID test is the only positive thing to come out of Rudy Giuliani in the last 4 years.”

“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Kimmel echoed those sentiments by acting out a fake exchange between Giuliani and his doctor.

“I hope Rudy is OK,” Fallon said. “When they did his nasal swab, it came out black. Apparently, the doctor asked ‘when do you start feeling off?’”

He joked that Giuliani’s response was “about 2009ish.”

'HAPPIEST SEASON' STAR AUBREY PLAZA REVEALS KRISTEN STEWART CONTRACTED CORONAVIRUS WHILE FILMING IN FEBRUARY

Fallon concluded his thoughts on Giuliani saying: “I hope Rudy is getting good care because if he picks medical experts like he picks legal experts, his ‘doctor’ is going to be some random guy he found at an Applebees happy hour.”

Seth Meyers, who routinely lambasts both Trump and Giuliani on his show, mocked the president’s tweet that announced the news.

“President Trump tweeted yesterday that his personal lawyer had tested positive for the coronavirus and said ‘get better soon Rudy, we will carry on,’” Meyers explained. “We will carry on? Man, you’ve got to love Trump’s bedside manner. ‘Get well soon Rudy, you were a good man. Rest in peace.’”

Giuliani, 76, is the latest official of Trump's orbit to become infected with the coronavirus over the course of the pandemic. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, senior adviser Hope Hicks, and chief of staff Mark Meadows are among other senior staffers who have tested positive for the virus and since recovered.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The news of Giuliani's diagnosis comes nearly two weeks after his son Andrew, also a White House staffer, tested positive for COVID-19. The senior Giuliani reportedly tested negative at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Tuesday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 67,653,117 people across 191 countries and territories, resulting in at least 1,545,824 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying more than 14,954,329 illnesses and at least 283,743 deaths.