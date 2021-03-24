‘Last Man Standing’ sees Tim Allen’s character checking in on his daughter while she runs Outdoor Man

Tim Allen's "Last Man Standing" character Mike Baxter just can't stay away.

In a Fox News exclusive clip, Baxter wastes no time snooping on his daughter, Kristin, as she heads up Outdoor Man while Baxter is supposed to be away.

"I was wondering how long it would take you to check on your daughter," Baxter's business partner and friend, Ed, tells him.

"I'm not checking on her," Baxter deflects. "I'm checking on you."

Seeing that he’s been made, Baxter asks Ed, "So how's she doing?"

Ed (Hector Elizondo) tells Baxter that he believes Kristin’s "got what it takes," and calls her a "young, pretty version" of Baxter.

"I’m a young, pretty version of me," Baxter retorts before popping in on Kristin (Amanda Fuller).

"A little bird told me you're already kicking butt in here," Baxter praises his daughter.

"That little bird still staring at the donuts?" Kristin asks, referencing Ed.

Baxter then notices something is amiss in his office. "You moved my tanks?" he asks Kristin.

"Yeah, I didn’t think you would mind," she says, to which Baxter swiftly replies, "You’d be wrong."

"Last Man Standing" is currently airing its ninth and final season.

The show began its run in 2011 on ABC before the series was canceled by ABC in May 2017 after six seasons. The show enjoyed a huge resurgence on FOX in 2019 and was revived for its final three seasons.

"Last Man Standing" airs Thursdays at 9:30 pm EST on FOX.