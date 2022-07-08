Larry Storch, 'F Troop' actor, dead at 99

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Larry Storch has died at the age of 99.

Storch's death was announced on Facebook. The actor died July 8.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight," the statement read. "We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment."

"Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn’t want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved ‘F Troop’ cast and so many friends and family."

Storch was born in the Bronx and launched his entertainment career as a comic. He performed stand up shows and eventually landed on screen with a role in the 1958 sitcom "The Phil Silvers Show."

He was most known for "The Great Race," "F Troop," "Without Warning" and "Airport 1975."

His work in "F Troop" landed him an Emmy nomination for outstanding continued performance by an actor in a leading role in a comedy series.

