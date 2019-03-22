Lara Logan, formerly of CBS, sounds off on media's treatment of Trump, other liberal bias

Former CBS News journalist Lara Logan says the mainstream media is not allowing President Trump to be “normalized” as the nation's leader and accused CNN, among others, of passing off opinions as fact in a Fox News interview set to air Sunday.

“I've never seen the press corps behave the way they do today," Logan told host Mark Levin on “Life, Liberty & Levin. "So, it stands out to me because it's a departure from what I've seen throughout the last three decades. There is something actually much more significant about what you're seeing happen with the White House press corps.”

Logan added: “Why is [Trump] not allowed to change how the White House operates in terms of its communications and the rules of the White House press corps and how these things happen? He’s not allowed to be seen as an instrument of change. That's a propaganda talking point of the progressive political movement. He's not allowed to be normalized as a president. So whatever changes he makes have to be resisted by the Resistance.”

Last month, while appearing on a podcast hosted by former Navy SEAL Mike Ritland, Logan said that journalists were “mostly liberal” and pushing narratives. The comments that lead to a backlash against the former correspondent.

Logan said she was “cheering” when former ABC News "Nightline" anchor Ted Koppel told an audience earlier this month that President Trump was not mistaken that the "establishment press" was out to get him.

“I know I'm not the only journalist who's watching in horror as opinion and pejorative language is passed off as fact,” Logan said.

The former “60 Minutes” reporter also criticized “CNN Tonight” host Don Lemon for not admitting he is an “opinion person” and called CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter “anti-Fox.”

“I was wondering myself this morning ... Is Don Lemon an opinion person? Like, I know Sean Hannity is [on the] right, he makes no secret of it. So does Tucker Carlson. So does Laura Ingram. But what about Don Lemon? Is he an opinion person? Rachel Maddow, I know where she sits. So what about people like Don Lemon ... There's a lot of opinion in his show,” Logan told Levin. “In fact it's almost all opinion from beginning to end and Stelter, who is the media guy… appears to be the anti-Fox guy.”

Logan also told Levin that America’s academic institutions and newsrooms lacked political diversity.

“It's no secret that the vast majority of academic institutions in this country are liberal,” Logan said. “So what bothers me is that one political ideology dominates all of your academic, almost all, of your academic institutions. And that same political ideology dominates all of your newsrooms, almost all, of your newsrooms. I mean, let's face it, until Fox News in television. Where did you go if you weren't a liberally minded moderate, if you, like, if you wanted to hear an alternative point of view or a conservative point of view?”